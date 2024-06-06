Was it a full tear, a partial tear? I mean, how did they even fix a UCL tear? What's the procedure here?

So it started off as just a grade 2 is what they call it. So there's grade 1 and 2 and grade 3 is where you basically rip the ligament off the bone. Grade 2 is what I started at, basically anything over a 60 percent tear of the ligament itself. It's still basically holding on by a thread. A grade one is just a slight tear. So I had a grade 2 and it was holding on by a thread and obviously just over time and impact and all that, it turned into a grade 3 which required surgery. So they went in and what they told me is they pin it up against the bone and that'll stay in there, you know, for basically ever. I've actually done it to my right thumb. So I've been there and done that, unfortunately. So, yeah, now it's just waiting for it to heal up.

Well the thumb is pretty important to holding on to a dirt bike. So when you did this in Birmingham, you obviously knew you injured it right then and right there. But how much grip strength did you lose? I mean, I looked up the UCL injury and one of the biggest symptoms is no grip strength.

I knew right then and there when I did it. I did it in the heat race in Birmingham with Jett [Lawrence] when I had clipped the back him and kind of high-sided to the right. It is basically a hyperextension where your thumb basically hits your wrist. Um, and that I think I caught it on the bar and that's what happened. So, at the time it hurt and I actually felt like I tore my UCL right then and there. So, in the race it did affect grip strength a lot, but to be fair, right then and there with the adrenaline and on race day it isn't as bad. Once I got back home, we got the MRI done and we knew right away. So I basically kind of had to adapt my riding a little bit, like I wasn't able to use the clutch. So I had to kind of learn how to ride without the clutch. Also, the way I was gripping the bike, right? So, you know, little things, obviously the whoops were like the big thing for me that were a killer. Anything that would jolt it really hard, so like whoops were really bad, and then if you landed in like really bad breaking bumps, that would be bad. And then believe it or not like my right handers [turns] because when you turning right, you're putting a lot of pressure on your left, those hurt worse than left. So, the grip strength got affected and that's kind of where the arm pump started happening was, you know, I wasn't really able to hold on very tight with my left. So I would be holding on super hard with my right and then I would just end up pumping up and having to fight that. So that was actually the biggest struggle. Like the pain definitely wasn't great, but it was actually honestly the arm pump that was really frustrating.

At Philly, I feel like it was starting, I wouldn't say better, but during the off-weekend after Saint Louis, I actually didn't ride but one time before Foxborough, and I feel like it allowed it to heal and Foxborough was great. It also started depending on how the tracks were. If you could jump the whoops, that was awesome for me because I couldn't even skim the whoops with my thumb, from a pain tolerance and just holding on and everything. Softer tracks were better on it because if they were softer bumps that really helped. It was good, like I said, to be able to win races after that and fight for the title, tooth and nail and all that. It was still good enough to get the job done, you know. Unfortunately, like as it got worse and especially, I think Philly was when I did it, I crashed with Jason [Anderson], I believe, I finished it off there. So that was a bit of a bummer. Those next two rounds were really, really painful. You know, what doesn't kill you, makes you stronger, that's for sure.