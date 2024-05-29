Bike Breakdown: Haiden Deegan's Yamaha YZ250F
Kris Keefer asks mechanic Brent Duffe for the inside scoop on Haiden Deegan's YZ250F. Why spring fork for motocross instead of his supercross air fork? What off-set clamps? What about those trick footpegs? All that and much more as we learn all about the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha machine.
Film/Edit: Simon Cudby
ABOUT FLY RACING
Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.