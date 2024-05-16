Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 1982 Suzuki RM80 Tribute Builds

May 16, 2024 1:00pm | by: &

Build: Robert Naughton

Text: Kris Keefer

Video & Photos: Kellen Brauer

These Garage Builds aren’t your typical Garage Builds as they have deep meaning to Robert Naughton. Robert was a successful AMA Professional SX/MX racer from Arizona in the 1980s, finishing fourth overall in the 125 West Region in the 1986 AMA Supercross Championship, and then taking second overall in ’87. Before all that, Naughton was racing minicycles in Arizona and became friends with a promising young rider named Kyle Fleming, who was good enough in earn a factory support ride with the Suzuki R&D team (R&D standing for master engine-builders Rudy and Dean Dickenson).

Tragically, in August 1982, shortly after the Ponca City NMA Grand National Championship, Fleming and two of his Suzuki R&D teammates, Bruce Bunch and Rick Hemme, were all killed when the car they were riding in was struck by a train.

Even with the heaviest of hearts, Fleming’s parents continued to take the young Robert Naughton racing after Kyle’s passing and he quickly improved to the point where he turned professional. Ironically, Naughton’s earned national number in ’87 was #54, the same number that Kyle Fleming ran, and then he earned it again for 1988!

Years later Naughton wanted to pay tribute to his lost friend, as well as #2 Rick Hemme and #8 Bruce Bunch. He found and bought three 1982 Suzuki RM80s just like the ones the boys used to race, though they weren’t in the best of shape. So, Robert teamed up with Paul DeLanoit at PGD Moto Builds to build these beautiful replicas, which he brought to this year’s Glendale SX to display.

 

  • Garage Build IMG_1047
    Garage Build IMG_1047 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1050
    IMG_1050 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1054
    IMG_1054 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1055
    IMG_1055 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1056
    IMG_1056 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1058
    IMG_1058 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1060
    IMG_1060 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1061
    IMG_1061 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1065
    IMG_1065 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1068
    IMG_1068 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1070
    IMG_1070 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1071
    IMG_1071 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1072
    IMG_1072 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1074
    IMG_1074 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1075
    IMG_1075 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1076
    IMG_1076 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1079
    IMG_1079 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1081
    IMG_1081 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1082
    IMG_1082 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1083
    IMG_1083 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1085
    IMG_1085 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1088
    IMG_1088 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1091
    IMG_1091 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1093
    IMG_1093 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1094
    IMG_1094 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_1095
    IMG_1095 Kellen Brauer
Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now