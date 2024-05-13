Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 17 (of 17) — Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:03.849
|18 Laps
|53.454
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:04.651
|+0.802
|53.353
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Jordon Smith
|16:06.179
|+2.330
|53.138
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|16:07.273
|+3.424
|53.553
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|16:08.974
|+5.125
|53.388
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|16:17.649
|+13.800
|54.058
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Chance Hymas
|16:24.938
|+21.089
|53.940
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Tom Vialle
|16:29.620
|+25.771
|54.510
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|16:31.344
|+27.495
|54.976
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|10
|Phil Nicoletti
|16:32.473
|+28.624
|54.508
|Cochecton, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:20.087
|24 Laps
|52.762
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|21:23.315
|+3.228
|53.122
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|21:24.493
|+4.406
|53.370
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|21:29.890
|+9.803
|53.063
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Justin Barcia
|21:32.044
|+11.957
|53.199
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:54.884
|+34.797
|54.060
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|7
|Jett Lawrence
|21:59.424
|+39.337
|52.619
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|22:04.655
|+44.568
|54.307
|Avignon, FL
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|22:06.163
|+46.076
|54.651
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Dean Wilson
|22:07.266
|+47.179
|55.282
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|208
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|203
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|185
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|181
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|123
|6
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
|7
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|118
|8
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|106
|9
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|105
|10
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|89
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|172
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|168
|3
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|132
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|131
|5
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|125
|6
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|120
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|116
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|116
|9
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|111
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|95
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|351
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|336
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|307
|4
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|282
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|282
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|227
|7
|
Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|223
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|217
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|207
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|200
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Round 7 (of 13) - Powerline Park GNCC - St. Clairsville, Ohio
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Craig Delong
|02:58:21.434
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:58:22.694
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|3
|Grant Baylor
|02:58:43.570
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|02:59:00.659
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|5
|Grant Davis
|02:59:25.198
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|6
|Liam Draper
|02:59:28.893
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|7
|Trevor Bollinger
|03:00:11.394
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|8
|Josh Strang
|03:00:12.508
|Inverell, Australia
|Sherco
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:00:38.779
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|10
|Angus Riordan
|03:00:39.899
|Australia
|KTM
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:59:25.198
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:59:28.893
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Angus Riordan
|03:00:39.899
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Thad Duvall
|03:00:47.670
|Williamstown, WV
|Kawasaki
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|03:02:23.137
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|6
|Brody Johnson
|03:09:01.766
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|7
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:12:22.478
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|8
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:14:23.490
|Chile
|Honda
|9
|Toby D Cleveland
|02:46:14.139
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:10:48.435
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:17:33.492
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:22:08.779
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|4
|Zachary N Davidson
|03:28:04.659
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Owen Barnes
|03:04:36.118
|Honesdale, PA
|Husqvarna
|6
|Dylan Carano
|03:20:07.010
|Glouster, OH
|Yamaha
|7
|Dustin S Simpson
|01:40:44.345
|Oakboro, NC
|Yamaha
|DNF
|Joe Schriver
|00:00:00.000
|Turentum, PA
|Yamaha
|DNF
|Nick Davis
|00:00:00.000
|Meshoppen, PA
|Kawasaki
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:48:37.139
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Brandy Richards
|01:48:45.780
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Rachael Archer
|01:52:04.572
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|01:56:05.378
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|5
|Prestin I Raines
|01:57:06.079
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Sherco
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|01:57:38.939
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|7
|Danielle Mcdonald
|01:59:33.499
|Parkes
|Yamaha
|8
|Kayla Oneill
|02:03:41.280
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Yamaha
|9
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|02:06:13.629
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Husqvarna
|10
|Ruby Fustini
|02:14:58.718
|North Stonington, CT
|KTM
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|177
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|148
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|110
|4
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|109
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|104
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|92
|7
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|87
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|80
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|69
|10
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|66
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|186
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|168
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|137
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|100
|5
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|95
|6
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|94
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|93
|8
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|86
|9
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|78
|10
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|71
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|182
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|174
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|124
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|112
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|107
|6
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|74
|7
|Owen Barnes
|Honesdale, PA
|46
|8
|Jeff Werner
|Osgood, IN
|42
|9
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|10
|James Churn Iii
|Annapolis, MD
|38
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|179
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|154
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|152
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|150
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|105
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|88
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|78
|8
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|77
|9
|Prestin I Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|74
|10
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|73
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 6 (of 20) - MXGP of Galicia
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|4 - 1
|Husqvarna
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|1 - 4
|KTM
|3
|Liam Everts
|3 - 2
|KTM
|4
|Kay de Wolf
|2 - 3
|Husqvarna
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|5 - 6
|Yamaha
|6
|Sacha Coenen
|6 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|9 - 5
|Triumph
|8
|Rick Elzinga
|8 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Simon Laengenfelder
|7 - 9
|GasGas
|10
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|11 - 10
|Honda
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|1 - 1
|GasGas
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|4 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 4
|Kawasaki
|4
|Tim Gajser
|6 - 3
|Honda
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|3 - 7
|Yamaha
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|5 - 6
|Kawasaki
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|7 - 5
|Fantic
|8
|Valentin Guillod
|8 - 9
|Honda
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|9 - 10
|Honda
|10
|Mattia Guadagnini
|13 - 8
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|298
|2
|Tim Gajser
|296
|3
|Romain Febvre
|267
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|246
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|217
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|193
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|191
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|179
|10
|Valentin Guillod
|120
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|115
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|292
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|248
|3
|Liam Everts
|230
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|226
|5
|Lucas Coenen
|223
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|211
|8
|Rick Elzinga
|190
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|182
|9
|Sacha Coenen
|141
|10
|Camden McLellan
|126
Other Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
2024 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Jorge Prado (GasGas)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Cole Davies (GasGas)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|NA
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles