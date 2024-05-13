Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

May 13, 2024 10:00am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 17 (of 17) — Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown Main Event

May 11, 2024
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:03.849 18 Laps 53.454 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:04.651 +0.802 53.353 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
3 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 16:06.179 +2.330 53.138 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:07.273 +3.424 53.553 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:08.974 +5.125 53.388 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
6 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 16:17.649 +13.800 54.058 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:24.938 +21.089 53.940 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
8 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:29.620 +25.771 54.510 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
9 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 16:31.344 +27.495 54.976 Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
10 Phil Nicoletti Phil Nicoletti 16:32.473 +28.624 54.508 Cochecton, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
  • 2024 250SX East Region Champion, Tom Vialle (KTM) 
    2024 250SX East Region Champion, Tom Vialle (KTM)  Align Media
  • 2024 250SX West Region Champion, RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)
    2024 250SX West Region Champion, RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) Align Media
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Main Event

May 11, 2024
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:20.087 24 Laps 52.762 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:23.315 +3.228 53.122 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:24.493 +4.406 53.370 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:29.890 +9.803 53.063 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:32.044 +11.957 53.199 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
6 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:54.884 +34.797 54.060 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
7 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:59.424 +39.337 52.619 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
8 Dylan Ferrandis
Dylan Ferrandis 		22:04.655 +44.568 54.307 Avignon, FL France Honda CRF450R
9 Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg 22:06.163 +46.076 54.651 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF450R
10 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 22:07.266 +47.179 55.282 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Chase Sexton (KTM)
Chase Sexton (KTM) Align Media
2024 450SX Champion, Jett Lawrence (Honda)
2024 450SX Champion, Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
  • Chase Sexton (KTM)
    Chase Sexton (KTM) Align Media
  • Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
    Justin Cooper (Yamaha) Align Media
  • Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
    Cooper Webb (Yamaha) Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 208
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 203
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 185
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 181
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 123
6Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 121
7Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 118
8Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 106
9Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 105
10Cole Thompson Brigden, ON Canada 89
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 172
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 168
3Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 132
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 131
5Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 125
6Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States 120
7Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 116
8Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 116
9Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 111
10Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 95
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 351
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 336
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 307
4Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 282
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 282
6Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 227
7Ken Roczen
Mattstedt, Germany Germany 223
8Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 217
9Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 207
10Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 200
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Round 7 (of 13) - Powerline Park GNCC - St. Clairsville, Ohio

GNCC

Powerline Park - Overall Race

May 11, 2024
Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:58:21.434 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:58:22.694 Southwick, MA United States KTM
3 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:58:43.570 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:59:00.659 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
5 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:59:25.198 Meshoppen, PA KTM
6 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:59:28.893 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
7 Trevor Bollinger Trevor Bollinger 03:00:11.394 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
8 Josh Strang Josh Strang 03:00:12.508 Inverell, Australia Australia Sherco
9 Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty 03:00:38.779 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
10 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:00:39.899 Australia Australia KTM
Full Results
Craig Delong (Husqvarna)
Craig Delong (Husqvarna) Mack Faint
Powerline Park GNCC overall podium.
Powerline Park GNCC overall podium. Mack Faint
GNCC

Powerline Park - XC2 Pro Race

May 11, 2024
Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:59:25.198 Meshoppen, PA KTM
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:59:28.893 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:00:39.899 Australia Australia KTM
4 Thad Duvall Thad Duvall 03:00:47.670 Williamstown, WV United States Kawasaki
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:02:23.137 Sterling, IL United States Honda
6 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:09:01.766 Landrum, SC United States Beta
7 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:12:22.478 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
8 Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa 03:14:23.490 Chile Chile Honda
9 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 02:46:14.139 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Powerline Park - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 11, 2024
Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:10:48.435 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:17:33.492 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
3 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:22:08.779 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
4 Zachary N Davidson Zachary N Davidson 03:28:04.659 Iron Station, NC United States Husqvarna
5 Owen Barnes Owen Barnes 03:04:36.118 Honesdale, PA United States Husqvarna
6 Dylan Carano Dylan Carano 03:20:07.010 Glouster, OH United States Yamaha
7 Dustin S Simpson Dustin S Simpson 01:40:44.345 Oakboro, NC United States Yamaha
DNF Joe Schriver Joe Schriver 00:00:00.000 Turentum, PA United States Yamaha
DNF Nick Davis Nick Davis 00:00:00.000 Meshoppen, PA United States Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

Powerline Park - WXC Race

May 11, 2024
Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:48:37.139 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:48:45.780 Lake Havasu City, AZ KTM
3 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:52:04.572 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
4 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 01:56:05.378 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
5 Prestin I Raines Prestin I Raines 01:57:06.079 Travelers Rest, SC United States Sherco
6 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 01:57:38.939 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
7 Danielle Mcdonald Danielle Mcdonald 01:59:33.499 Parkes Yamaha
8 Kayla Oneill Kayla Oneill 02:03:41.280 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Yamaha
9 Kaitlyn Lindsey Kaitlyn Lindsey 02:06:13.629 Beaver Dam, KY United States Husqvarna
10 Ruby Fustini Ruby Fustini 02:14:58.718 North Stonington, CT United States KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 177
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 148
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 110
4Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 109
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 104
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 92
7Angus Riordan Australia Australia 87
8Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 80
9Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 69
10Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States 66
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 186
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 168
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 137
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 100
5Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 95
6Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 94
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 93
8Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 86
9Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 78
10Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 71
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 182
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 174
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 124
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 112
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 107
6Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 74
7Owen Barnes Honesdale, PA United States 46
8Jeff Werner Osgood, IN United States 42
9Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
10James Churn Iii Annapolis, MD United States 38
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 179
2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 154
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 152
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 150
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 105
6Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 88
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 78
8Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 77
9Prestin I Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 74
10Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 73
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 6 (of 20) - MXGP of Galicia

MXGP

MXGP of Galicia - MX2

May 12, 2024
Circuito Municipal Jorge Prado
Lugo, GA Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 4 - 1 Husqvarna
2 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 1 - 4 KTM
3 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 2 KTM
4 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 2 - 3 Husqvarna
5 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 5 - 6 Yamaha
6 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 6 - 7 KTM
7 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark 9 - 5 Triumph
8 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga The Netherlands 8 - 8 Yamaha
9 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 7 - 9 GasGas
10 Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 11 - 10 Honda
Full Results
Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna)
Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) Husqvarna images
MXGP

MXGP of Galicia - MXGP

May 12, 2024
Circuito Municipal Jorge Prado
Lugo, GA Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 1 - 1 GasGas
2 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 4 - 2 KTM
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 4 Kawasaki
4 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 6 - 3 Honda
5 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 3 - 7 Yamaha
6 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 5 - 6 Kawasaki
7 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 7 - 5 Fantic
8 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland 8 - 9 Honda
9 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 9 - 10 Honda
10 Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy 13 - 8 Husqvarna
Full Results
Jorge Prado (GasGas)
Jorge Prado (GasGas) GasGas Media/Juan Pablo Acevedo

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 298
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 296
3Romain Febvre France 267
4Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 246
5Pauls Jonass Latvia 217
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 193
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 191
8Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 179
10Valentin Guillod Switzerland 120
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 115
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 292
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 248
3Liam Everts Belgium 230
4Thibault Benistant France 226
5Lucas Coenen Belgium 223
6Andrea Adamo Italy 211
8Rick Elzinga The Netherlands 190
7Mikkel Haarup Denmark 182
9Sacha Coenen Belgium 141
10Camden McLellan South Africa 126
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Championship Standings

2024 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Jorge Prado (GasGas)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Cole Davies (GasGas)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsNA
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
