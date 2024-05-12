Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Sacha Coenen
Saturday Night Live: Salt Lake City

Saturday Night Live Salt Lake City

May 12, 2024 6:15am
by:

The veterans of the sport knew all too well how formidable Jett Lawrence would be in his first 450 campaign in Monster Energy Supercross, because they watched him go 22-0 in Pro Motocross last summer and clinch the SMX Championship with wins in two out of three races. So they came in prepared and ready and threw everything they had at him to try to prevent a takeover in supercross. In some ways, that attack lasted all the way through the end of the season, as Chase Sexton showed signs of his old, formidable form, Cooper Webb gritted out a good ride even when his body was betraying him, and Jason Anderson dished out more Jason Anderson. They tried till the end, but it didn’t matter, in the end. Jett Lawrence emerged as the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion after a seventh-place finish in the main event.

"I think it hasn’t fully sunk in yet, but, I mean, we had times when we sucked really bad this year then also times when we weren’t too bad, so, nah, [I’m] super happy for the team and doing it for them. They’ve been awesome. They’re family now and to give them another title is just the biggest ‘thank you’ to them, I feel like. So thank you to them, to everyone around me… I couldn’t do it without the team around me, I’m just super happy… [when asked to look back on what it took to get to this point] There’s so many hard moments that we’ve had that you can’t even put it in an interview, it’s just so long. No, I’m just super happy just for my family and the team and yeah, I’m just going to leave it at that because it's too much."

Lawrence had a front-row seat to his brother Hunter getting taken down by Anderson, and then Jett quickly made a pass on Anderson but then lost traction in a corner and nearly crashed into the next, oncoming lane. From there he chose to back it way down and just cruise to the seventh. Hunter, meanwhile, went wide and held Anderson up in a corner while being lapped.

JettTitle
JettTitle Jason Weigandt

Up ahead, no one could touch Sexton, who finally, finally, showed his 2023 speed with his first fastest qualifying time of the year, then a dominant heat race win, and then a strong ride to win the main event. It was his second win of the year, but the first in a non mud race.

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Main Event

May 11, 2024
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:20.087 24 Laps 52.762 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:23.315 +3.228 53.122 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:24.493 +4.406 53.370 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:29.890 +9.803 53.063 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:32.044 +11.957 53.199 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 351
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 336
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 307
4Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 282
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 282
Full Standings

“It definitely means a lot,” Sexton said. “I had to kind of claw myself back to where I felt like I was riding good. It’s been a tough journey. The team and I have put a lot of work in. It’s taken us about, I don’t know, 16 rounds to get it good, but we’re in a good spot now. Today was a big day for me. I feel like I had really good speed and a really good start in that Main Event. I tried second gear [on the gate] for the first time all day and it paid off. I needed a good start and just rode a solid race. But overall, I’m looking forward to outdoors. I’ve been doing a lot of outdoor riding and testing and [I’m] ready to start a new championship. It’s a good way to end this one and head into that new season.”

Sexton closest challenger for the win was…Justin Cooper?! Yes, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie gated well, successfully fended off teammate Webb, and then kept Sexton close throughout the race. “I was looking for this podium all year and it just happened to come at the last round,” said Cooper. “We saved the best for last. I just have to give it up to the whole team. Yamaha, they gave me a chance this year and really took me under their wing and worked hard with me. I had some great teammates this year and they pushed me the whole way. I’m glad to end on a high note.”

SextonWin
SextonWin Jason Weigandt
jcoop
jcoop Jason Weigandt

Webb dug deep through his thumb injury to collect one more podium, and try to keep himself in position to win the title if Lawrence faltered.

“It’s been a great year. Second in the championship’s not what you want, but as we can see Jett’s a once-in-a-generation guy and he’s the real deal,” said Webb. “I’m proud of my year, I’m proud of my team, I’m proud of my family. I truly know what we’ve been dealing with these last few races and rounds, I don’t know if there’s many guys that would’ve finished this season, so I can hang my head high on that. And I know I’ll be back stronger next year, and with some fight, and we know what we need to work on. Congrats to Jett and [that] whole team, they killed it this year. I just want to give it up to my team; they really invested a lot into me this whole year and they believed in me from the start, and I got back to championship form this year and probably the best version of myself. So, I’m super proud of that, super proud of the way I held myself in there all year. And it’s going to be a great thing, we’ll get surgery Monday on this thumb and enjoy my second baby coming and some down time. So yeah, we’ll be back next year, I know that’s for damn sure.” 

The 250 classes were expecting to have the most drama, what with a tie for the 250SX West lead between RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen. In practice, Hampshire had Kitchen covered, but in the heat Kitchen struck back with a clutch win, holding off his rival to the end. In the main, Kitchen’s starts, which had been on point most of the season, betrayed him, and he started behind Hampshire. He was close early but Hampshire made a few key passes early while Kitchen couldn’t find ways around Nate Thrasher and Jo Shimoda. This allowed Hampshire to get the buffer he needed to get away and put the title on ice, a culmination of a 10-year pro journey.

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown

May 11, 2024
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:03.849 18 Laps 53.454 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:04.651 +0.802 53.353 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
3 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 16:06.179 +2.330 53.138 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:07.273 +3.424 53.553 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:08.974 +5.125 53.388 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 208
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 203
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 185
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 181
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 123
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 172
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 168
3Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 132
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 131
5Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 125
Full Standings

More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.

"It's so special," Hampshire reflected. "Everybody has their own story and I was determined to write my own. To have an opportunity to win a championship, just to be a part of that, is truly special. I've had so many ups, so many downs, and still people who just believed in me. My group, I would not change, and a massive thanks to everybody who has been involved and a part of the story. I was the fastest guy all day today, had a decent start in the Main Event, and did what I needed to do – in the end, we finally did it and it was a good race to clinch the championship!" 

Hamp
Hamp Jason Weigandt

"There's nobody who deserves it more than RJ," commented Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, Nathan Ramsey. "He works so hard, he's a warrior, and never, ever gives up. I'm so happy for the team, the crew, and everybody that's a part of this. We pulled this thing together and RJ brought it home for us! RJ's been working at this and dreaming of this forever, so to have him be able to finally wrap his head around it and learn how to piece it all together, here we are – champions."

In the 250 East, Haiden Deegan put on his best performance of the year with the fast qualifier time, a heat race win and the main event win, his third of the season. His title chances were slim since he trailed Tom Vialle by 15 points coming into the race, but Vialle struggled mightily in his heat, only taking ninth. Vialle recovered with a clutch, strong start from his gate way to the outside, and rode steady from there to lock up the 250SX East Championship in just his second season indoors.

Hamp
Hamp Jason Weigandt

"That's pretty amazing, to learn one year and then win this title in the second year,” said Vialle. “After I won Daytona and made it two in a row in Birmingham, I knew I could fight for the title. I made it to the end and I felt great all season. Going into Supercross this year, I enjoyed it even more and am very happy to win the championship. It's only my second year here and feel like I have a lot to learn, am still learning every race, but I'm really excited now to head outdoors in two weeks at Pala. Thank you to everybody that has been behind us for this championship."

Said Ian Harrison, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: "Starting at the first race when Tom wrecked in the first turn and finished 18th, I literally thought the season was over and it was just going to be another learning year for him. And then he found his groove, started winning a couple of races, and was finishing on the podium, getting better and better – the next thing we knew, we were in the lead. Daytona was a special one for us, always tough to win, and I was really proud of him there. We had the points lead coming into the final round and I was quite confident until practice today, but then I felt a little bit nervous as the day went on because it seemed like some of the stress was maybe getting to Tom a little bit. I have to say, he handled himself really well in the Main Event, put himself in a good position, and finished where he needed to finish. I'm super proud, it's been a long time since we've won a 250 title and it feels really, really good."

Deegan
Deegan Jason Weigandt

“That was sick,” said Deegan, who took on pressure from his teammate Jordon Smith in a battle for the win. Smith’s fork guard got caught on Deegan when he tried an aggressive pass in a corner, and he crashed. Deegan held on from there.

“That was my first East/West Shootout win,” Deegan said. “I came into this race, I’m like, ‘You know what, I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m just going to go out there and execute what I do,’ and that’s what I did today. I was top of the board all day long, so that was perfect. I kinda feel like I’ve come around now. At the beginning of the season, obviously [there were] a few things [an injury], no excuses though, congrats to Tom, congrats to RJ, that’s dope. And yeah, got the Dub, that’s awesome.”

“It was a bummer how it went down [with the crash],” said Smith, who recovered for third. “I felt good all night, felt like I had the speed to win, and yeah, we [Deegan and I] started playing games there about halfway through. I was just trying to be smart. I kind of backed off for a couple laps. I knew I was faster in the whoops, and kinda of catching him a little bit everywhere, so I was just trying to be smart and got a run on him in the whoops. [I was] just trying to stay low [in the following corner] and he came across and I think my fork guard got caught on his bike. It almost pulled us both down. It was a bummer, [I’m] not very pumped about how that went down, but we live to fight another day.”

