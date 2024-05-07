Telemundo to Stream Three SMX Races in Spanish on YouTube and NBC App
The following press release is from SuperMotocross:
Telemundo to Stream Three Rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series Spanish Language Broadcast Live on YouTube and the Telemundo Page in the NBC App
Domestic Spanish coverage to kick off this weekend for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale from Salt Lake City
ELLENTON, Fla. – Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is excited to announce another historic first for the Spanish language broadcast that was implemented at the start of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. In addition to streaming internationally on the SuperMotocross Video Pass, the broadcast featuring Edgar Lopez and Tommy Rios will also stream live domestically this weekend on the Telemundo YouTube page as well as the Telemundo page in the NBC app.
Currently, the domestic stream is planned for three SuperMotocross series events in 2024:
- Supercross season finale – Round 17 on May 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET | Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT
- Pro Motocross season finale – Round 28 on August 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET | Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, IN
- SuperMotocross World Championship – Round 31 on September 21 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV
Saturday’s coverage of the Salt Lake City Supercross finale begins at 8:00 p.m. ET. In addition to Telemundo’s domestic coverage, all the action this weekend can be seen live in English on Peacock and USA Network. International fans outside the U.S. can continue to watch both the Spanish and English broadcasts via the SuperMotocross Video Pass.
As the Supercross season draws to a close this weekend in Salt Lake City, three champions will be crowned. Jett Lawrence of Team Honda HRC aims to secure his well-earned title after a string of impressive victories over the past three weeks, with Cooper Webb closely trailing in second. The Salt Lake City final will also showcase the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown, featuring three red plates. In the Western Regional 250SX Class, RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen are tied heading into the final round, while in the Eastern Regional, Tom Vialle seeks to clinch his first Supercross championship, with Haiden Deegan trailing by 15 points.