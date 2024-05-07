Telemundo to Stream Three SMX Races in Spanish on YouTube and NBC App

The following press release is from SuperMotocross:

Telemundo to Stream Three Rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series Spanish Language Broadcast Live on YouTube and the Telemundo Page in the NBC App

Domestic Spanish coverage to kick off this weekend for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale from Salt Lake City

ELLENTON, Fla. – Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is excited to announce another historic first for the Spanish language broadcast that was implemented at the start of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. In addition to streaming internationally on the SuperMotocross Video Pass, the broadcast featuring Edgar Lopez and Tommy Rios will also stream live domestically this weekend on the Telemundo YouTube page as well as the Telemundo page in the NBC app.