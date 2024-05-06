Meanwhile, Hampshire was taking on hits throughout the race and had to try to keep focused through the rubble.

“There were a few points in that main event where my brain was all over the place,” said Hampshire, who got hit hard by Nate Thrasher during the main, and avoided a bunch of other near-incidents along the way. “It was chaos back there. I blitzed a whole rhythm one lap, got smoked on another lap. There were so many times where I had to reset and be like ‘Okay, try to get back up to him.’ I made a pass on Jordon [Smith], and he took all the haybales or Tuff Blox with him, so I had to reset again. There were so many moments, but I feel like I rode really well, the two guys in front of me were solid and I didn’t have any big kind of gaps where I felt like I could close in and make a pass.”

Hampshire had sold speed in the whoops, but the track didn’t let him use it to make a move.

“I was definitely making time but these flat corners after the whoops, it’s not good for blitzing,” said Hampshire. “It didn’t matter how fast I hit those, there was no pass going to happen because he was just jumping and going to the inside. The dirt was better than the last few rounds, it held up really well. I wish we had more tracks with whoops we were able to blitz because I feel like that would have been my strong point this year.

“Yeah, there were so many other areas on the track where I was trying different things and would make up a little bit of time here and there,” Hampshire added. “I was ticking them off, it came down to, there were really only two spots where you could really throw it in. After the big triple, but I couldn’t get close enough there. And maybe the second rhythm but we also started going inside there. As for the whoops, it didn’t really matter how fast I was going to blitz those there was no way I was passing him there. It’s one of those situations where it was good that I wasn’t able to go as fast as I wanted to, because the last lap would have been…yeah it would have been exciting.”