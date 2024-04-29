Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
The Moment: Start Part Two

The Moment Start Part Two

April 29, 2024 11:55am
by:

Haiden Deegan needed a good start badly in Philadelphia's 250SX East main event. He chose the gate on the outside of the starter's box, often a good spot from a position standpoint, but risky with a bad, crooked rut beyond the gate. Deegan let it fly, but couldn't get the drive, and got shut down from his right by Triumph's Jalek Swoll

When the 450 riders then had their chance to pick gates, Jett Lawrence was left picking seventh after a heat race crash. Jett took his chances. Good spot next to the box, but could he make something happen in that rut?

Deegan's jump was okay, but a crooked rut out of the gate allowed Swoll (33) to start getting an elbow ahead. He then dove toward the inside, in front of Deegan. On the other side, Tom Vialle (16) got a bad jump, and Nick Romano (511) shut him off.
Jett Lawrence picked the same gate as Deegan, but got his elbows ahead of Jason Anderson (21) on his right. Note the weird part of the rut up ahead, though.
Lawrence managed to stay ahead of Anderson even after that crooked rut section, and was free to charge down to turn one.
“The rut wasn’t a perfect one, I think Jason [Anderson] next to me had a bit of a nicer rut, but we just really executed a good start and managed the first turn well,” said Lawrence to Steve Matthes after the race.

Even with the bad rut, Lawrence nailed his jump and got ahead of Anderson. With no one on his left (thanks to the space created by the box) he had a clear path to turn one. Eli Tomac, who had lined up on the other side of the box, held the gas on longer and out drag raced Lawrence into turn one. This left Lawrence in a tough spot. He could try to get on the brakes and cut underneath…but he also tried that in the heat race and crashed.

About that heat race:

“I was wanting to turn, I could see a little window I could probably maybe sneak into and just went to go turn and, and my body turned, but the front wheel pushed out and, I couldn't save it,” Lawrence said.

For the main event, he made an adjustment.

“Yeah, I think on the heat race, I know exactly what went wrong,” he told Matthes. “I think I popped the clutch too much. In the first turn [of the heat] the bike just didn’t want to turn on me. It just kind of pushed in that loose stuff. For the main we went with a lower holeshot device, executed a good start and then tried to steer with the rear wheel more in the first turn.”

Lawrence washing his front tire out and going down in the heat race. “I was wanting to turn, I could see a little window I could probably maybe sneak into and just went to go turn and, and my body turned, but the front wheel pushed out and, I couldn't save it,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence in about the same spot in turn one in the main event, but this time he was trying to steer with the rear wheel to avoid pushing the front.
It worked. Now he's headed inside to take the lead at the holeshot stripe.
In the exact spot where Lawrence pushed the front and went down in the heat, he managed to get the front to stick in the main, and then steered with the rear to get inside of Tomac.

“We just really executed a good start and managed the first turn well,” said Lawrence. “Eli came in a little hot and I was able to cut underneath of him and then from there it was just trying to get a bit of a gap, maintain my lap time, trying to keep the same pace. It was good.”

That was it. Lawrence has proven he can bring it home once he has the lead. Outside of Arlington this year, he’s made it happen each time. The heat crash, bad gate and first turn put his day in Philadelphia in jeopardy. When he needed to execute the most, he came through.

