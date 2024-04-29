“The rut wasn’t a perfect one, I think Jason [Anderson] next to me had a bit of a nicer rut, but we just really executed a good start and managed the first turn well,” said Lawrence to Steve Matthes after the race.

Even with the bad rut, Lawrence nailed his jump and got ahead of Anderson. With no one on his left (thanks to the space created by the box) he had a clear path to turn one. Eli Tomac, who had lined up on the other side of the box, held the gas on longer and out drag raced Lawrence into turn one. This left Lawrence in a tough spot. He could try to get on the brakes and cut underneath…but he also tried that in the heat race and crashed.

About that heat race:

“I was wanting to turn, I could see a little window I could probably maybe sneak into and just went to go turn and, and my body turned, but the front wheel pushed out and, I couldn't save it,” Lawrence said.

For the main event, he made an adjustment.

“Yeah, I think on the heat race, I know exactly what went wrong,” he told Matthes. “I think I popped the clutch too much. In the first turn [of the heat] the bike just didn’t want to turn on me. It just kind of pushed in that loose stuff. For the main we went with a lower holeshot device, executed a good start and then tried to steer with the rear wheel more in the first turn.”