Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

April 29, 2024 10:00am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 15 (of 17) — Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX East Main Event

April 27, 2024
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:23.982 18 Laps 53.607 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:25.093 +1.111 53.326 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:25.713 +1.731 53.694 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:43.620 +19.638 54.284 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:49.034 +25.052 54.484 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
6 Coty Schock Coty Schock 16:50.145 +26.163 54.794 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		16:51.655 +27.673 53.673 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
8 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 16:55.116 +31.134 54.044 Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
9 Preston Boespflug Preston Boespflug 16:56.384 +32.402 55.183 Battle Ground, WA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
10 Nick Romano Nick Romano 16:58.049 +34.067 54.920 Bayside, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Max Anstie
Max Anstie Align Media
The 250SX main event podium.
The 250SX main event podium. Align Media
Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX Main Event

April 27, 2024
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:21.385 24 Laps 52.252 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:26.416 +5.031 51.795 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:29.008 +7.623 52.338 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:32.884 +11.499 52.515 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:36.183 +14.798 52.688 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
6 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:37.974 +16.589 52.475 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
7 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:39.139 +17.754 53.270 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
8 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:51.136 +29.751 52.838 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
9 Dylan Ferrandis
Dylan Ferrandis 		21:56.454 +35.069 53.126 Avignon, FL France Honda CRF450R
10 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 22:13.132 +51.747 54.447 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 450SX main event podium.
The 450SX main event podium. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 158
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 143
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 124
4Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 121
5Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States 120
6Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 119
7Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 106
8Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 103
9Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 101
10Seth Hammaker
Bainbridge, PA United States 87
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 311
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 299
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 270
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 268
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 244
6Ken Roczen
Mattstedt, Germany Germany 223
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 198
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 189
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 182
10Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 178
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 166
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 164
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 148
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 138
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 121
6Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 106
7Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 96
8Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 89
9Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 88
10Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 77
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Round 6 (of 13) — Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana

GNCC

Hoosier - Overall Race

April 27, 2024
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:00:24.179 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:02:41.433 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
3 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 03:02:42.617 Southwick, MA United States KTM
4 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 03:03:25.898 Cookeville, TN United States GasGas
5 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:03:45.010 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
6 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:05:39.557 Australia Australia KTM
7 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:06:11.453 Meshoppen, PA KTM
8 Jason Tino Jason Tino 03:06:17.638 Husqvarna
9 Trevor Bollinger Trevor Bollinger 03:06:45.271 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
10 Evan Smith Evan Smith 03:06:47.491 Jefferson, GA United States Husqvarna
Full Results
Steward Baylor Jr.
Steward Baylor Jr. Mack Faint
GNCC

Hoosier - XC2 Pro Race

April 27, 2024
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:05:39.557 Australia Australia KTM
2 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:06:11.453 Meshoppen, PA KTM
3 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:07:04.130 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
4 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:10:12.598 Sterling, IL United States Honda
5 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:11:34.339 Landrum, SC United States Beta
6 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:18:58.939 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
7 Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa 03:19:32.918 Chile Chile Honda
8 Layton J Smail Layton J Smail 03:20:22.779 Covington, WA United States Sherco
9 Thad Duvall Thad Duvall 03:20:49.634 Williamstown, WV United States Kawasaki
10 Jesse Ansley Jesse Ansley 03:22:55.271 Myakka City, FL United States Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

Hoosier - XC3 Pro-Am Race

April 27, 2024
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:20:03.650 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
2 Dustin S Simpson Dustin S Simpson 03:00:45.677 Oakboro, NC United States Yamaha
3 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:01:55.598 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
4 Zachary N Davidson Zachary N Davidson 03:02:34.338 Iron Station, NC United States Husqvarna
5 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:11:45.619 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
6 Joe Schriver Joe Schriver 03:14:20.359 Turentum, PA United States Yamaha
7 Owen Barnes Owen Barnes 00:33:34.719 Honesdale, PA United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Hoosier - WXC Race

April 27, 2024
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:05:40.998 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
2 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 02:07:55.290 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
3 Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish 02:09:23.455 Terre Haute, IN United States Sherco
4 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:15:21.977 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
5 Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis 02:15:52.375 Clayton, NC United States Yamaha
6 Prestin I Raines Prestin I Raines 02:17:28.110 Travelers Rest, SC United States Sherco
7 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:18:49.279 Lake Havasu City, AZ KTM
8 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 02:19:22.835 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
9 Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott 02:31:50.395 Lascassas, TN United States KTM
10 Ruby Fustini Ruby Fustini 02:34:20.179 North Stonington, CT United States KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 152
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 142
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 109
4Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 93
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 76
6Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 74
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 71
8Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 62
9Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 54
10Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States 52
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 156
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 147
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 112
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 93
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 84
6Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 81
7Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 78
8Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 77
9Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 71
10Tyler Palmer Denver, NC United States 59
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 157
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 144
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 106
4Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 93
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 91
6Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 74
7Jeff Werner Osgood, IN United States 42
8Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
9James Churn Iii Annapolis, MD United States 38
10Owen Barnes Honesdale, PA United States 30
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 158
2Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 132
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 129
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 122
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 97
6Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 77
7Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 73
8Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 66
9Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 64
10Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 60
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 4 (of 20)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 219
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 206
3Romain Febvre France 174
4Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 164
5Pauls Jonass Latvia 142
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 141
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 131
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 118
10Valentin Guillod Switzerland 88
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 82
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf Netherlands 213
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 187
3Thibault Benistant France 148
4Lucas Coenen Belgium 147
6Andrea Adamo Italy 139
7Mikkel Haarup Denmark 131
8Liam Everts Belgium 128
5Camden McLellan South Africa 126
9Rick Elzinga Netherlands 110
10Marc-Antoine Rossi France 101
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Championship Standings

2024 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsNA
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now