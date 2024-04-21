Well, for the second straight year, the Nashville Supercross brought us one of those rounds where a handful of top riders suffered bad crashes. Luckily, we have updates that the riders are mostly okay and do not have major injuries.



Marchbanks made contact with another rider coming into the first rhythm off the start of the 250SX West Region.

Initial report was that Marchbanks was awake and alert and was being transported to a local hospital for further testing. This morning, he reposted an Instagram story by his girlfriend of him in a cast saying he suffered a concussion and broken thumb.