MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
GNCC
The Old Gray
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Watch: Foxborough Supercross Video Highlights & Results

April 14, 2024 9:35am | by:
Video highlights from the 13th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round six of the 250SX East Region Championship and also round 12 round of the SuperMotocross World Championship). 

Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed the 250SX main event win to earn his second career win, as he led this one wire-to-wire. Championship leader Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) and as P2 in the standings Tom Vialle (KTM) rounded out the podium. 

Related: Read our full post-race write up.

In the premier class, Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took his fourth win of the season in a wire-to-wire lead of his own. Chase Sexton (KTM) fought to the finish and came through just about a second back of Webb. Ken Roczen (Suzuki) finished third after being bested by Sexton in the later stages of the race. Championship leader Jett Lawrence came through fifth on the night, which now puts both Lawrence and Webb at a tie in the championship lead.

Drew Adams (Kawasaki), Gavin Towers (Yamaha), and Luke Fauser (KTM) rounded out the main event podium for the final Supercross Futures qualifying event of the season. Next up is their championship final at the Salt Lake City SX finale.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Foxborough Supercross.

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #13: Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 13 - Foxborough

Overall Results

Supercross

Foxborough - 250SX Futures Main Event

April 13, 2024
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Drew Adams Drew Adams 9:05.703 9 Laps 56.117 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers 9:18.577 +12.874 58.113 Venetia, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Luke Fauser Luke Fauser 9:28.214 +22.511 58.673 Midland, PA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4 Tyler Mollet Tyler Mollet 9:30.088 +24.385 59.201 Stuart, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
5 Cole Davies Cole Davies 9:32.226 +26.523 57.132 Waitoki GasGas MC 250F
Supercross

Foxborough - 250SX East Main Event

April 13, 2024
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:51.429 18 Laps 53.398 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:55.588 +4.159 53.436 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 17:04.810 +13.381 53.793 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
4 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 17:08.071 +16.642 54.343 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
5 Max Anstie Max Anstie 17:17.694 +26.265 53.988 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
Supercross

Foxborough - 450SX Main Event

April 13, 2024
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:17.431 23 Laps 53.013 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:18.529 +1.098 53.192 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:20.261 +2.830 53.361 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:25.391 +7.960 53.536 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:25.596 +8.165 53.389 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 120
2Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 116
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 107
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 105
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 95
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 261
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 261
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 246
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 231
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 222
