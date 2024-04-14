Video highlights from the 13th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round six of the 250SX East Region Championship and also round 12 round of the SuperMotocross World Championship).

Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed the 250SX main event win to earn his second career win, as he led this one wire-to-wire. Championship leader Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) and as P2 in the standings Tom Vialle (KTM) rounded out the podium.

In the premier class, Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took his fourth win of the season in a wire-to-wire lead of his own. Chase Sexton (KTM) fought to the finish and came through just about a second back of Webb. Ken Roczen (Suzuki) finished third after being bested by Sexton in the later stages of the race. Championship leader Jett Lawrence came through fifth on the night, which now puts both Lawrence and Webb at a tie in the championship lead.

Drew Adams (Kawasaki), Gavin Towers (Yamaha), and Luke Fauser (KTM) rounded out the main event podium for the final Supercross Futures qualifying event of the season. Next up is their championship final at the Salt Lake City SX finale.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Foxborough Supercross.

FoxboroughSupercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights