Racer X Films: 2024 GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition Test

April 11, 2024 2:30pm | by:

Kris Keefer breaks down the changes to the 2024 GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition, then puts the machine to the test. The bike uses an updated frame, which some of the KTM, GasGas, and Husqvarna factory riders are racing currently in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This bike features changes the standard 2025 GasGas MC 450F model (released soon) will see. At Glen Helen, Keefer brings in Eddie Lauret, who has been riding a Yamaha YZ450F, to provide his thoughts on the GasGas #51 machine compared to his 450cc BluCru model. 

Film/edit: Steve Green

2024 GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition

2024 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition In Action

Read Now
