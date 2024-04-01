The St. Louis Supercross brought several different storylines from the night. From the three Triple Crown races in both the 250SX and 450SX classes, plus a Supercross Futures race thrown in the middle, there was a lot of action to keep an eye on all day long.

Unfortunately, Michael Mosiman (250SX), Jett Lawrence (450SX) and Adam Cianciarulo (450SX) were riders who went down hard. Luckily, it seems all three riders are okay.

After an eighth-place finish in the first 250SX race, Mosiman had to double the supercross triple in the middle of the track on the opening lap of the second race. The opening laps usually see riders double or even roll a majority of jumps depending on how backed up the traffic is as riders tightly shuffle around. When Mosiman doubled, a rider behind him tripled and landed on him. The TV broadcast did not catch the incident, but Mosiman was seen with his visor knocked off and his goggles in his hand as he gingerly walked off the track with a member of the Alpinestars medical crew.

He did not compete in either the second or the third races, but he was given 8-21-22 finishes in the box score sheet because Robbie Wageman (20th in race two) was given a two-position penalty for jumping on a red cross flag. This bumped Mosiman ahead of Wageman on the race two results. The St. Louis round was Mosiman’s second race with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team after he debuted with a seventh-place finish at the Seattle SX the previous weekend.

Sunday night’s post-race press release from Yamaha had the following information on Mosiman, who is okay after the incident:

In just his second race with the team, Mosiman had a solid qualifying in sixth. He did not get off the gate as he had hoped in the first main event and found himself 12th after the first lap. The Californian kept pushing and advanced to eighth. Unfortunately in the second main event, he had another less-than-ideal start and was involved in a big crash with another rider and withdrew from the event. He was evaluated on-site by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit and sought further evaluation, but thankfully is okay. Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager: “Mosiman, unfortunately in the second race, didn’t get the best of starts and a bunch of guys were doubling into the triple, and he doubled into the triple. Someone behind him decided to do the triple and they ended up landing on him. …We’ll come back swinging and give it a go at these last three for the West Coast.” Michael Mosiman – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #76 “The day was going pretty good. Then in the second main, I was landed on. It was just outside of my control. Thankfully, I’m doing alright. I’m very sore but I will be okay. It was an unfortunate situation, but I plan to be back strong very soon.”

Note, the next 250SX West Region race is the Nashville Supercross East/West Showdown set for April 20.