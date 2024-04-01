The St. Louis Supercross brought several different storylines from the night. From the three Triple Crown races in both the 250SX and 450SX classes, plus a Supercross Futures race thrown in the middle, there was a lot of action to keep an eye on all day long.
Unfortunately, Michael Mosiman (250SX), Jett Lawrence (450SX) and Adam Cianciarulo (450SX) were riders who went down hard. Luckily, it seems all three riders are okay.
Michael Mosiman
After an eighth-place finish in the first 250SX race, Mosiman had to double the supercross triple in the middle of the track on the opening lap of the second race. The opening laps usually see riders double or even roll a majority of jumps depending on how backed up the traffic is as riders tightly shuffle around. When Mosiman doubled, a rider behind him tripled and landed on him. The TV broadcast did not catch the incident, but Mosiman was seen with his visor knocked off and his goggles in his hand as he gingerly walked off the track with a member of the Alpinestars medical crew.
He did not compete in either the second or the third races, but he was given 8-21-22 finishes in the box score sheet because Robbie Wageman (20th in race two) was given a two-position penalty for jumping on a red cross flag. This bumped Mosiman ahead of Wageman on the race two results. The St. Louis round was Mosiman’s second race with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team after he debuted with a seventh-place finish at the Seattle SX the previous weekend.
Sunday night’s post-race press release from Yamaha had the following information on Mosiman, who is okay after the incident:
In just his second race with the team, Mosiman had a solid qualifying in sixth. He did not get off the gate as he had hoped in the first main event and found himself 12th after the first lap. The Californian kept pushing and advanced to eighth. Unfortunately in the second main event, he had another less-than-ideal start and was involved in a big crash with another rider and withdrew from the event. He was evaluated on-site by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit and sought further evaluation, but thankfully is okay.
Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager:
“Mosiman, unfortunately in the second race, didn’t get the best of starts and a bunch of guys were doubling into the triple, and he doubled into the triple. Someone behind him decided to do the triple and they ended up landing on him. …We’ll come back swinging and give it a go at these last three for the West Coast.”
Michael Mosiman – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #76
“The day was going pretty good. Then in the second main, I was landed on. It was just outside of my control. Thankfully, I’m doing alright. I’m very sore but I will be okay. It was an unfortunate situation, but I plan to be back strong very soon.”
Note, the next 250SX West Region race is the Nashville Supercross East/West Showdown set for April 20.
Adam Cianciarulo
The opening lap of the first 450SX race saw some carnage when Mitchell Oldenburg cased a jump landing at the end of the first rhythm section. Adam Cianciarulo got collected with a crashing Oldenburg and Cianciarulo’s left knee and lower leg got caught up (and twisted) with his bike as they went down. Cianciarulo got up but was in visible pain, favoring his left knee/leg. He did not rejoin the race. Before the second race, TV pit reporter Will Christien said Cianciarulo was dealing with a sprained ankle and was going to try to race the rest of the night but then could not get his boot on his swollen ankle/leg, effectively ending his night. Early reports were that nothing is broken, and it is just a high ankle sprain, which Cianciarulo confirmed on X (formerly Twitter).
Note, there is a weekend off before the Foxborough Supercross scheduled for April 13.
“Oldenburg’s bike flipped into my line while I was in the air, nowhere to go. Bummer because I felt great all day. Knee is fine, looks like a high ankle sprain. If I could put weight on it I’d be back out there in a heartbeat. These damn dirt bikes.. 🤣 Appreciate the love ya’ll.”
Oldenburg’s bike flipped into my line while I was in the air, nowhere to go. Bummer because I felt great all day. Knee is fine, looks like a high ankle sprain. If I could put weight on it I’d be back out there in a heartbeat. These damn dirt bikes.. 🤣 Appreciate the love ya’ll. https://t.co/KmrgrZmxfQ— Adam Cianciarulo (@AdamCianciarulo) March 31, 2024
Jett Lawrence
In the third and final 450SX race of the night, Jett Lawrence cut back hard on a 180-degree left-hand turn and caught a trailing Justin Barcia off guard. Barcia grabbed his brakes (doing a stoppie in the process), to avoid hitting the #18 but it was too late. The #51 slammed directly into the side of Lawrence’s Honda, sending the championship leader to the ground. Lawrence was clearly in pain, holding his left arm. Eventually he managed to get up and somehow finish the race, although a lap down. His 2-3-21 finishes earned eighth overall on the night, which allowed Cooper Webb to cut the championship leader’s gap from 16 points down to only eight points with five rounds remaining.
The incident occurs in the highlights video below at the 3:22 mark.
After the race, Barcia and Lawrence both stopped to talk before leaving the track, as Barcia seemed to apologize. Jett gave Barcia a positive thumbs up and a pat on the back as if to acknowledge it was simply a racing incident.
TLD manager Olly told me Barcia felt so bad he thought about pulling off for what it’s worth https://t.co/bhdEHZiONY— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) March 31, 2024
Lawrence said the following to our Tom Journet after the race:
“Let's just say we got Bam Bamed. It's the first experience. No, it’s just a sucky situation. Just cut down under Hunter and obviously Barcia was defending his line from someone else on the inside of him and just this wrong place wrong time and just got KO’ed basically. Kinda hit my arm pretty good, I got a gnarly Charlie horse. He hit like some like nerve in my arm where like I lost kind of feeling and strength in my hands. That's why, I was trying to get up and getting going early but I physically couldn't, my leg was dead, I had no strength in my legs. So, I was trying to get going, but this what it is. We're eight [overall], I think. How many points is it? Eight points? I mean, thankfully we had a bit of a buffer at the second. But, no, go heal up. We got a break, come back, come back stronger. We got five races to go. We'll go long run home run boys. We'll do that.”
He continued.
“We ain't gonna pull in. We don't give up, I don't care. I'll roll out there. I'll keep rolling out there. Dude, it was painful. I couldn't grab on. A lot of the straights, I was like let my arm rest cause my arm was getting tired, dude. So, but we ain't gonna pull off. We don't quit, all right.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|244
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|236
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|224
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|215
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|202