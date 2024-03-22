Results Archive
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Hunter's Diet, Racing Mascots, Seattle Supercross Weather Report

March 22, 2024 7:45pm | by:

Jason Weigandt hops on Honda's Motocompacto in the pits at the Seattle Supercross, but it gets crazier after that when Hunter Lawrence challenges Seahawks Mascott Blitz to a race. Plus, the weather report, and Weege recaps a chat with Monster Energy Star Yamaha's Jeremy Coker. Can they beat Jett? Well, they can try to capitalize if something goes wrong. No team knows better how quickly it can change. All brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R. Makes winning look easy! Go visit your local PowerSports.Honda.com dealer, and check out Hunter and Jett Lawrence, and Jo Shimoda in action in Seattle. Rain or shine. 

Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now