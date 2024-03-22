Jason Weigandt hops on Honda's Motocompacto in the pits at the Seattle Supercross, but it gets crazier after that when Hunter Lawrence challenges Seahawks Mascott Blitz to a race. Plus, the weather report, and Weege recaps a chat with Monster Energy Star Yamaha's Jeremy Coker. Can they beat Jett? Well, they can try to capitalize if something goes wrong. No team knows better how quickly it can change. All brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R. Makes winning look easy! Go visit your local PowerSports.Honda.com dealer, and check out Hunter and Jett Lawrence, and Jo Shimoda in action in Seattle. Rain or shine.