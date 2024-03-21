Less weight, less bulk, still secure: Web Eclipse Knee Brace from EVS-Sports
How long have you been doing your job? By year 30 you might be in search of the gold watch and rock-solid pension plan, but at EVS Sports, the engineers are just continuing to hammer down and make products better each day. They’ve been at it for 39 years now, and the result of this tireless dedication to innovation and rider safety is the Web Eclipse Knee Brace. It offers a lightweight feel and heavyweight protection, promising the pinnacle of knee protection and injury prevention. Started in 1985, EVS Sports has relentlessly honed its engineering expertise, consistently delivering award-winning knee braces. This legacy of excellence is embedded in every facet of the Web Eclipse.
The Web Eclipse is designed specifically for those who care about superior protection and performance. Well, who doesn’t? As a top-line brace, it’s constructed from reinforced, aerospace grade 12K carbon fiber making it one of the lightest yet strongest knee braces available. How light? It sheds 15% of its weight compared to the previous model, all while maintaining the utmost standards of safety and security.
But what good is protection if the piece is so uncomfortable that you don’t want to wear it? EVS really focused on making you want to wear this brace. You can say goodbye to bulky braces thanks to the low-profile, invisible fit. The brace conforms to your leg to offer optimal comfort. Also, you rarely hear about ventilation as a goal from a brace, but EVS really focused on it, as the Web Eclipse allows air to circulate throughout the entire knee brace keeping you cool and dry. Protection? Yes, knee braces have provided that for ages. With the Web Eclipse, you’re getting protection and comfort. Slide a pair on and see for yourself, or go to EVS-Sports.com