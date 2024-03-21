Results Archive
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Less weight, less bulk, still secure: Web Eclipse Knee Brace from EVS-Sports

March 21, 2024 1:45pm | by:
Less weight, less bulk, still secure: Web Eclipse Knee Brace from EVS-Sports

How long have you been doing your job? By year 30 you might be in search of the gold watch and rock-solid pension plan, but at EVS Sports, the engineers are just continuing to hammer down and make products better each day. They’ve been at it for 39 years now, and the result of this tireless dedication to innovation and rider safety is the Web Eclipse Knee Brace. It offers a lightweight feel and heavyweight protection, promising the pinnacle of knee protection and injury prevention. Started in 1985, EVS Sports has relentlessly honed its engineering expertise, consistently delivering award-winning knee braces. This legacy of excellence is embedded in every facet of the Web Eclipse.

The Web Eclipse is designed specifically for those who care about superior protection and performance. Well, who doesn’t? As a top-line brace, it’s constructed from reinforced, aerospace grade 12K carbon fiber making it one of the lightest yet strongest knee braces available. How light? It sheds 15% of its weight compared to the previous model, all while maintaining the utmost standards of safety and security. 

  • EVS Sports
  • EVS Sports
  • EVS Sports
  • EVS Sports
  • EVS Sports
  • EVS Sports
  • EVS Sports
  • EVS Sports
  • EVS Sports

But what good is protection if the piece is so uncomfortable that you don’t want to wear it? EVS really focused on making you want to wear this brace. You can say goodbye to bulky braces thanks to the low-profile, invisible fit. The brace conforms to your leg to offer optimal comfort. Also, you rarely hear about ventilation as a goal from a brace, but EVS really focused on it, as the Web Eclipse allows air to circulate throughout the entire knee brace keeping you cool and dry. Protection? Yes, knee braces have provided that for ages. With the Web Eclipse, you’re getting protection and comfort. Slide a pair on and see for yourself, or go to EVS-Sports.com

  • EVS Sports
  • EVS Sports

GET THE WEB ECLIPSE

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now