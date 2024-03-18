Haiden Deegan is no stranger to the drama—his family has been selling the excitement on YouTube for years, but things got a little too crazy last weekend in Birmingham. From the first turn of the night, when he got tangled with Seth Hammaker, to the last, when he bumped his way past Coty Schock, to AMA fines and penalties, a bunch of lost ground in the points, and of course tons of internet commentary (it will happen anytime Deegan does anything) it was a night too hot for YouTube TV.

We talked to the AMA about the fines and penalties for Haiden dating back to the last week. The $1,000 conduct fine was specifically for throwing Hammaker’s bike down during the first-turn crash. And Haiden was the only rider penalized for going off the track because he came back onto the track ahead of bikes he was behind before he went off. No one else that went off the track was deemed to have passed any riders while off track.

Anyway, Haiden needed a quieter weekend for both his own reputation and also to get a little more consistency, which could get back into the championship chase. He mostly accomplished this, with 2-1 finishes in the first two Triple Crown races giving him a shot at the overall win. A first-turn crash ruined his chances, but this was his own fault, he took ownership, and he charged back up to at least salvage a podium.