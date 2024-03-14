Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle earned his maiden 250SX main event at the Daytona Supercross, becoming the 123rd different rider to earn a 125/250SX in AMA Supercross history. In his second season of supercross here in the U.S., the two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion said this one win wasn't enough, though, as he wanted to win a main event in a stadium since the Daytona round is more of a motocross-style track.

Well, at the following round in Birmingham, Alabama, Vialle followed up with another victory and took over the 250SX East Region points lead as well. Not only did the KTM rider back up his statement on wanting to win at a normal supercross, but in doing so he joined an elite group of riders who backed up their maiden 125SX/250SX main event win with a win the following round. Vialle became the 26th different rider to do so. So, who else has accomplished this feat? Let’s take a look.

The first rider to complete this feat was Mike Healey, who earned his maiden win at the 1985 125SX Anaheim Supercross then followed up with a win at the following round Seattle 1 Supercross.

The second rider to do so has a unique story: Eddie Warren won back-to-back 125SX East Region races (1985 Atlanta SX and Daytona SX), but they were split by a round of AMA Motocross when the two series used to overlap. Warren finished 20th overall at Gatorback Cycle Park in between his first two SX wins. It is crazy to think about the two championships overlapping nowadays!