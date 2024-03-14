Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule
Redux: First-Time Winner Repeats

Redux First-Time Winner Repeats

March 14, 2024 12:50pm
by:

Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle earned his maiden 250SX main event at the Daytona Supercross, becoming the 123rd different rider to earn a 125/250SX in AMA Supercross history. In his second season of supercross here in the U.S., the two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion said this one win wasn't enough, though, as he wanted to win a main event in a stadium since the Daytona round is more of a motocross-style track.

Well, at the following round in Birmingham, Alabama, Vialle followed up with another victory and took over the 250SX East Region points lead as well. Not only did the KTM rider back up his statement on wanting to win at a normal supercross, but in doing so he joined an elite group of riders who backed up their maiden 125SX/250SX main event win with a win the following round. Vialle became the 26th different rider to do so. So, who else has accomplished this feat? Let’s take a look.

The first rider to complete this feat was Mike Healey, who earned his maiden win at the 1985 125SX Anaheim Supercross then followed up with a win at the following round Seattle 1 Supercross.

The second rider to do so has a unique story: Eddie Warren won back-to-back 125SX East Region races (1985 Atlanta SX and Daytona SX), but they were split by a round of AMA Motocross when the two series used to overlap. Warren finished 20th overall at Gatorback Cycle Park in between his first two SX wins. It is crazy to think about the two championships overlapping nowadays!

Tom Vialle now has back-to-back wins.
Tom Vialle now has back-to-back wins. Align Media

In both 1999 and 2017 we saw three different riders complete the feat!

Before Vialle, the last rider to get their first win then follow it up with another win was nearly five years ago when Dylan Ferrandis, who won the 2019 Seattle SX then followed it up with a win at the Houston SX the following weekend. Ferrandis would eventually ride a late-season run (and Adam Cianciarulo crash) to win the 250SX West Region Championship that year.

Check out the full list below.

First-Time 125SX/250SX Winners Win Again

RiderYearFirst Win EventFirst Win DateFollowing RoundFollowing Round Date
Mike Healey1985Anaheim2/2/85Seattle 12/8/85
Eddie Warren1985Atlanta2/23/85Daytona3/6/85
Keith Turpin1986Atlanta2/22/86Daytona3/8/86
Damon Bradshaw1989Miami2/18/89Atlanta2/25/89
Denny Stephenson1990Atlanta2/24/90Daytona3/10/90
Jimmy Button1992Charlotte3/14/92Indianapolis3/21/92
Doug Henry1993Atlanta2/20/93Daytona3/6/93
Kevin Windham1996Minneapolis1/20/96Anaheim1/27/96
Stephane Roncada1997St. Louis4/5/97Pontiac4/12/97
Casey A Johnson1999Anaheim 11/9/99San Diego1/16/99
Nathan Ramsey1999Phoenix1/23/99Seattle1/30/99
Ernesto Fonseca1999Tampa2/13/99Atlanta2/20/99
Travis Pastrana2000Daytona3/10/00St. Louis3/18/00
Chad Reed2002Indianapolis2/9/02Minneapolis2/16/02
Ben Townley2007St. Louis3/3/07Daytona3/9/07
Jason Lawrence2007San Francisco1/26/08Anaheim 32/2/08
Trey Canard2008Atlanta2/23/08Indianapolis3/1/08
Wil Hahn2013Atlanta2/23/13St. Louis3/2/13
Marvin Musquin2013Daytona3/9/13Indianapolis3/16/13
Cooper Webb2015Phoenix1/10/15Anaheim 21/17/15
Shane McElrath2017Anaheim 11/7/17San Diego1/14/17
Zach Osborne2017Atlanta2/25/17Toronto3/4/17
Jordon Smith2017Detroit3/25/17St. Louis4/1/17
Austin Forkner2018Tampa2/24/18Atlanta3/3/18
Dylan Ferrandis2019Seattle3/23/19Houston3/30/19
Tom Vialle2024Daytona3/2/24Birmingham3/9/24

