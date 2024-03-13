Former AMA President Ed Youngblood Passes Away at 80

The following is a press release from the AMA.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association is saddened to hear about the passing of former AMA President Ed Youngblood on March 10, 2024, and offers condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Youngblood was 80 years old.

Born on Sept. 28, 1943, in Muskogee, Okla., Youngblood bought his first bike — a 165cc Harley-Davidson — at the age of 14. After graduating from college with a master’s degree, he went to work with AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers Chuck and Sharon Clayton as an editor of Cycle News East.

In 1970, Youngblood joined the AMA staff as managing editor of AMA News, which later was replaced by American Motorcyclist. In 1978, he was put in charge of the AMA’s government relations department.

In 1981, Youngblood was appointed AMA executive director. He led the organization until 1999. During his tenure, Youngblood focused on improving member communication, growing the AMA’s government relations efforts, and building stronger ties to the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme. For 25 years Youngblood was a delegate to the FIM, and he eventually became the deputy president, which was the second-highest rank in the organization.