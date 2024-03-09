Tim Gajser (MXGP) & Lucas Coenen (MX2) Claim Opening Qualifying Races of 2024

MXGP

The RAM Qualifying Race in MXGP saw a fighting holeshot from Tim Gajser who fought back Febvre and a spirited challenge from Standing Construct Honda’s Pauls Jonass, who had finished second-fastest to the Frenchman in the Time Practice session. In the mid-pack, however, there was a first-corner collision between last year’s winner Ruben Fernandez and Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP Racing rookie Jago Geerts, which also collected the JK Yamaha of Isak Gifting! Gifting is good to race tomorrow, while Fernandez is waiting on a medical check-up before making a decision. Geerts re-started but crashed again three laps later, and will sadly be unable to ride tomorrow.

The same is unfortunately true of the unfortunate Brent Van Doninck, who crashed his JM Racing Honda in the second corner. We wish them both all the best for a speedy recovery.

Ivo Monticelli, on his return to full-time MXGP racing, started in the top five for MRT Racing Team Beta, but had to yield to passes from Geerts’ teammate Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP Racing's Maxime Renaux, who came under pressure from the #1 plate holder, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado! The Champion took advantage of a slight mistake from Renaux to make a forceful move into 4th place! Further back, Monticelli nearly collided with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star Jeffrey Herlings over the finish line jump, giving the Dutchman extra motivation to move into 6th on the very next corner.

Febvre’s new teammate at Kawasaki Racing Team, Jeremy Seewer made a late move past Monticelli to claim 7th, but it was Gajser all the way as he celebrated his first ever points-paying RAM Qualifying Race win ahead of Febvre and Jonass.

Tim Gajser: “It went good! Actually I was struggling a bit in Time Practice as the track was tough and I didn’t race here last year too, so I guess that is also why in the beginning I had some issues. But in the race today, I got a good start and started up front. I made a little gap and then controlled the race. I was really enjoying it a lot. The first RAM Qualifying Race win of the season and hopefully the first of many more to come. It’s good to start like that but tomorrow is a big day with many points on the table so it will be important to stay calm and get two good starts.”