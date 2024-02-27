Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Watch: Big Buck GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

February 27, 2024 1:20pm | by:

Video: RacerTV 

The opening round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. Johnny Girroir (KTM) claimed the overall win as brothers Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) and Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium. Craig Delong (Husqvarna), the 2023 Grand National Champion, finished 14th overall.

Gus Riordan (KTM) claimed the XC2 overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Grant Davis (KTM). Rachael Archer (Yamaha), the 2023 WXC Champion, won the WXC class in the morning race over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Brandy Richards (KTM).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Big Buck GNCC.

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall Race

February 17, 2024
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:53:45.059 Southwick, MA United States KTM
2 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:53:56.073 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
3 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:54:14.158 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:54:39.780 Cookeville, TN United States GasGas
5 Evan Smith Evan Smith 02:54:40.758 Jefferson, GA United States Husqvarna
GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro Race

February 17, 2024
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus J Riordan Angus J Riordan 02:55:14.157 Australia Australia KTM
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:55:16.359 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:56:52.880 KTM
4 Josh Toth Josh Toth 02:58:14.059 Winstead, CT United States Honda
5 Toby Cleveland Toby Cleveland 02:58:23.820 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
GNCC

Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am Race

February 17, 2024
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:07:42.014 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:12:01.077 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
3 Dustin Simpson Dustin Simpson 03:17:55.859 Wesley Chapel, NC United States Yamaha
4 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:19:32.149 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
5 Zachary N Davidson Zachary N Davidson 03:25:15.179 Iron Station, NC United States Husqvarna
GNCC

Big Buck - WXC Race

February 17, 2024
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:48:18.550 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:48:23.519 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
3 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:49:12.540 KTM
4 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 01:52:30.390 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
5 Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish 01:53:17.910 Terre Haute, IN United States Sherco
