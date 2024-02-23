Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Alpinestars Drops Limited Edition Dress Whites: Tropical Collection

February 23, 2024 12:00pm | by:

The following press release is from Alpinestars:

Round 7 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington brings us the Military Appreciation Round, a fan and rider favorite, that will see riders hit the track in military-inspired gear and graphics, offering tribute to their teams and to the heroes of our nation.

Inspired by the Tropical Navy Uniforms of years past, 2024 sees Alpinestars unveil its newest Limited Edition 'Dress Whites | Tropical' kit, paying homage to these heroes. Featuring a race-level Techstar Jersey and Pants with matching Tech 10 Boots, this Limited Edition release is a special addition to past military-inspired kits and will be worn by leading stars Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence, Jason Anderson, Justin Cooper, and Hunter Lawrence when they touch down in Arlington on race day.

The Dress Whites | Tropical design combines a unique military style and elegance with luxurious premium gold accents, logos, and Alpinestars wordmarks. A fitting tribute to Alpinestars’ world-renowned team of athletes, the combination of white, navy blue, and gold color accents has long been considered a visual representation of both courage and perseverance, two attributes these riders share heavily with the military heroes of this country.

Get ready to salute these riders as they pay homage to legends past and present in Arlington, battling it out on track for Round 7 of the AMA Supercross Championship in one of the most sophisticated kits to grace the sport in recent years.

For more information, visit www.alpinestars.com.

