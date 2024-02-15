Results Archive
EVS Sports Introduces All-New Premium Performance Knee Brace

February 15, 2024 1:20pm | by:
EVS Sports Introduces All-New Premium Performance Knee Brace

February 15, 2024 – Rancho Dominguez, CA – EVS Sports a leading innovator in high-performance motocross protection for over 39 years, announces the release of the Web Eclipse Knee Brace.

Lightweight Feel, Heavyweight Protections

Experience the pinnacle of knee protection and injury prevention with the EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace.  For over 39 years, they have relentlessly honed their engineering expertise, consistently delivering award-winning knee braces.  This legacy of excellence is embedded in every facet of the Web Eclipse, which represents the culmination of their tireless dedication to innovation and rider safety.  

EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace

The NEW standard for top performance Knee Braces. Designed specifically for those who care about superior protection and performance, the Web Eclipse is engineered from reinforced, aerospace grade 12K carbon fiber making it one of the lightest yet strongest knee braces available.  With its low-profile invisible fit, this knee brace is designed to conform to your leg offering optimal comfort.  Producing high quality ventilation, the Web Eclipse allows air to circulate throughout the entire knee brace keeping you cool and dry.

Features:

12K Carbon Fiber Frame – Lightweight aerospace grade frame crafted with a reinforced rib contour construction that’s engineered to withstand substantial forces and torsional stress.  

EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace

Floating Knee Cup System – Self positioning CE Certified HEX Pro Impact Technology floating knee cup that finds the center of the knee upon flexion and extension to provide complete knee protection coverage.  

EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace

Flex Wings – The Flex Wings are located on both the upper and lower knee brace straps, designed for diverse leg shapes, proving a snug, pressure-free fit that stays securely in place. 

EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace

Rapid Lock System – Quick release, easy on/off closure system with the press of a button.

EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace

4 Point Strapping System – A stretchable top strap to allow for natural thigh compression and expansion.

EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace

Performance Bio-Foam Liner – Moisture wicking ventilated liner.

EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace

Trac Grip – Strategically positioned high traction silicone on the liner effectively deters movement and enhances the knee brace’s secure fit on your leg.  

EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace

TruMotion 3.0 Hinge  Mimics the knee’s natural flexion and extension allowing the brace to flex on the same 2 axes as the knee joint.

EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace

CE Impact tested and certified – Level 1 (1621:1)

