Round six was this weekend in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, and things are getting good. Glendale is always a sweet spot—it’s a nice stadium, has good dirt, and a great track. We’ve had some memorable races there for sure.

I won’t stop, can’t stop, talking about the poor AMA live timing issues and the 1998-era AMA results page. New problem this week: for years and years some riders who don’t make the main get zero points on the results page. Other riders just get a “-“ there. Why some are listed as zero and some are “-“ is another one of the AMA’s mysteries inside a riddle. But when you were looking for a riders’ results, the “0” didn’t matter because you knew he didn’t make the main and the “0” was just there. It didn’t really matter because who in their right mind would award a rider who made the main event “0” points? That would be silly right?

Well, we’re here now. The powers that be have decided that although making a main event is a massive achievement for a lot of riders, if you’re last in that main event, you get zero points. Yes, I’m serious. You earn your way in, you race for twenty minutes, and if you’re last, you get no credit toward a national number. And wait, it gets even better. To be better aligned with each other (why they have to be “aligned” with each in terms of points awarding is not clear to me), AMA Pro Motocross is now giving 21st place in the outdoors 1 point now. I suppose the next step in the “alignment” of the two series is we have 40-man SX mains or 22-man MX motos? I don’t know man…

[Editor's note: It's likely they want the points awarded for MX motos and SX main events to be the same because they both pay points toward being in the playoffs.]

For years I ranted about supercross paying 26 points for a main event win while outdoor motos paid 25. So now they're finally back to the same, yay, but the bottom of the order is messed up with 21st paying 1 point in an outdoor moto (which is weird) and 22nd paying nothing (which is weird since we have 22 riders in the SX mains).

Anyway, back to the initial problem here and that’s the fact that NOW the random “0’s” on the AMA Points sheet means that a rider MAY have made the main event and gotten last, or maybe not. Maybe it’s just a random “0” in there, who knows? WHAT FUN IT IS!