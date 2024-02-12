Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Arenacross
Reno
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
February 12, 2024 3:30pm
The Glendale Supercross is done and dusted, so I called up the Jasons—Weigandt and Thomas—to talk about the potential for a great track layout (even though it turned out it was not), Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen’s win, RJ Hampshire’s win, and more.

Listen to the Glendale SX review podcast file directly or get it from the PulpMX App, or wherever you get your podcasts.

