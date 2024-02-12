FLY Racing is excited to celebrate its 25th anniversary and introduce the 2024 line-up. The new look and feel signaled a pivot for FLY Racing, a step out and a step up. Led by the all-new Formula S helmet powered by the FLY Smart app, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of product performance and design. We would like to thank our loyal dealers and customers for 25 incredible years and look forward to the next 25 and beyond! Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at worldwide motocross and off-road events in 2023.

The Glendale Supercross is done and dusted, so I called up the Jasons—Weigandt and Thomas—to talk about the potential for a great track layout (even though it turned out it was not), Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen’s win, RJ Hampshire’s win, and more.

Listen to the Glendale SX review podcast file directly or get it from the PulpMX App, or wherever you get your podcasts.

