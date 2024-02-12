“I don’t win that much anymore,” said Ken Roczen on the podium. The former phenom, the rider once expected to take over the sport and take Honda back to the promised land, a rider where expectations were so high that anything less than a win was considered a disappointment, is now in a different stage of his career. Wins are not tear offs. Wins are not just business as usual. Wins are special, and he knows he needs to soak it up

“Yeah it doesn’t happen that much anymore, so I take these moments in so deeply,” he said in the post-race press conference. “Like I said, we’ve been riding really good, I’ve been having not the best luck coming around the first turn. That’s kinda been my Achilles heel. This week I got off to a super good start, I probably got on the brakes a little early, but I was able to sneak around the inside. I got to ride my own race. It was tricky out there. It started out really wet, but it got drier as the night went on. There were spots on the track where you had to be really careful. I wasn’t really checking the times, I was just going lap by lap.”

Roczen has won a few times in Glendale now, including a dominating Triple Crown sweep a few years back that appeared to stamp him as a Glendale specialist. But he actually says it’s not the case. Why does he do so well on this dirt?

“Good question! Because honestly, I felt like a fish out of water all day,” he says. “To be honest, it just didn't come as natural to me as in the past few weeks, like in Detroit, I just felt pretty comfortable right away and I didn't here. So I'm honestly a little bit surprised that the night actually went the way it went.”