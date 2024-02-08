Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Why Tomac Gets Arm Pump

February 8, 2024 10:30pm | by:

Be it 2022, 2024, 2014 or 2012, we don't need to get too freaked out when Eli Tomac has a bad race. It's just arm pump! Jason Weigandt has proof in this edition of the Weege Show, which includes a 2022 interview where Eli explains all, confirmation from Eli's Team Manager Jeremy Coker, and some footage of Eli NOT having arm pump and crushing it seven days before Detroit. Oh, and Detroit was stickier than expected, which means that a bike will get traction and pull the back end down more than on a slick track. Which Detroit has been in the past but was not this time. All this deep, deep, deep analysis is brought to you by Honda and the CRF250R and CRF450R. Makes winning look easy. Check out Jett and Hunter Lawrence as well as Jo Shimoda back in action this weekend at Glendale. 

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now