The following press release is from Fox Racing:

FOX RACING ANNOUNCES NEW ADV COLLECTION THAT INSPIRES PERFORMANCE ON DIRT

‘Everything You Need in Adventure-ready Gear. Nothing You Don’t’

Irvine, CA – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, announced the expansion into the adventure market with a purpose-built ADV Collection that inspires performance on dirt. The all-new ADV Collection includes three jacket and pant offerings—Recon, Defend, and Ranger—built with a minimalist chassis, GORE-TEX waterproofing, and CE protection across the board. The collection launches this Spring on www.foxracing.com, and at participating Fox Racing dealers and channels globally.

Expanding the brand’s commitment to Equip and Inspire riders, the ADV Collection draws from Fox Racing’s deep racing heritage and appetite for performance innovation. “We recognize that off-road riding is no longer contained to tracks and the trailheads of mountains and deserts. It can now be an extension to a rider’s commute or countryside tour where every technical feature matters to maximize the experience on the bike. The ADV Collection was built with this in mind—connecting riders to dirt with highly versatile gear that has everything you need and nothing you don’t. It’s a differentiated point of view in an evolving category that’s authentic and credible to our brand,” said Michael Crocco, Sr. Global Marketing Manager at Fox Racing.