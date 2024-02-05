At Saturday’s 250SX East Region Championship kickoff in Michigan, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team experienced both the highs and the lows that supercross brings.

In free practice, supercross rookie Jett Reynolds suffered a crash and injury that would knock him out for the rest of the day. Initially reported as a fractured collarbone by Steve Matthes, the ClubMX team confirmed Reynolds suffered an AC separation in his shoulder. This is another tough blow for Reynolds, who suffered a broken arm at the 2022 Minneapolis Supercross on press day. He had yet to debut in Supercross until Saturday in Michigan. He is expected to rehab and hopes to be ready for the next 250SX East Region race in Arlington, Texas, on February 24.

Then in his heat race, veteran Jeremy Martin had a scary crash on the final lap as he passed through the whoops section. The team sent out an update this morning, stating that Martin suffered a mild concussion but is otherwise okay. The #6 will enter concussion protocol but he is anticipating to race the Arlington Supercross as well.

