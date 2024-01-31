Triumph TF 250-X Motocross Bike to Debut at This Weekend’s Detroit Supercross

The OEM bike, available in dealers soon, will enter the heat of the battle in the SuperMotocross World championship incorporating the AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Series in the 250 categories. With the homologation ruling in place for the US-based series, it means the majority of components on the race bikes have to be those sold on the mass market; although both series naturally require the OEM product to be at the absolute highest level, making it the toughest yet most ideal development ground for Triumph’s off-road lineup.

Nick Bloor, Triumph Motorcycles CEO:

"This weekend marks a historic moment for Triumph. Our brand-new TF 250-X will be making its debut in the first round of the East Coast 250 SuperMotocross World Championship, while our MX2 team will be competing in their first pre-season race in Spain. “Seeing this bike on the start line, will be the culmination of years of hard work from both our world class engineering teams, and our racing teams, who have all shared the same passion and ambition to develop the bike into a competitive package. “Our athletes have all adapted to the bike quickly, enabling them to be laser-focused in their race preparations, and we are all excited to see what Camden, Evan, Jalek and Mikkel can do with the bike, in the heat of competition. “This is an important milestone for our Triumph Racing programme, which has expanded enormously for 2024, both on and off road. Building on our rich racing history and our success as the official engine supplier to Moto2, this season is going to see us in more competitions than ever before. We can’t wait to see what the year will hold for Triumph.”

Bobby Hewitt – Triumph Racing Team Principal (US):

“Right now, I'm feeling very calm and confident about the team, the riders, our bike, and I try not to think too much about the significance of what Saturday means to me, but more importantly, what it means for Triumph Motorcycles. We, just like every other team, have been working 24/7 making sure we have everything we need before the race rig leaves for Detroit, although I don't think many people truly understand the countless hours of dedication, sacrifice, and commitment that is required to get to this point. “I'm very grateful for all the hard work and long hours Triumph and the team have been putting in, to make sure we are prepared to go racing. For all of those involved in this project, February 3rd, 2024 will mean so much more than having the opportunity to watch a professional supercross race. To each of them, including myself, it will be a day in history, that none of us will ever forget. “I've been very happy with how our bike development has gone thus far, I'm sure we will continue to make improvements to the Triumph TF 250-X as the season goes along. Going into this first race, the message, and expectations I have set are very simple: for everyone to be the best they can be on Saturday and then let's work our ass off during the week to be better the following Saturday. It’s a new team, new bike and new program, and our goal is to improve week-upon-week with our riders. If we do that, everything else will fall into place.”

“We are finally here! It’s been a long preparation and a lot of hard work from everyone, but I’ve been putting in the work with Mike Brown on my riding and we’ve been fine tuning the bike to be comfortable. “To be on a brand new bike and be one of the first to race it is super exciting. My expectations are to be up there and fighting and if we leave with a top five on Saturday, I’ll be happy and we can build the rest of the season from there.”

“I am really excited to get behind the gate in my first ever supercross race. It will become a dream come true to line up with the best in the world, and with a brand like Triumph it will be the cherry on top knowing that I was one of the first people to drop the gate on the bike. “The preparation has gone well. I think as a rookie on a new bike in a new team you always wish you could have had more time, but we have left no stone unturned and no minute unused. There isn’t a whole lot of expectation for me, just doing all the laps and staying healthy. We plan on getting just a little better at each race and hopefully be there by the end of the year.”

After the nine-round 250SX East series finishes, the team will be boosted by Joey Savatgy joining the line-up to tackle the AMA Pro Motocross 250 series starting May 25 at Fox Raceway, California, alongside Swoll and Ferry. For the 2025 season Triumph will additionally field its new 450cc bike in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

