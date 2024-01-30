Hard to believe it's already been a year since Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan made his supercross debut at the 2023 Houston Supercross, but it's true! Relive the action from the floor of the 250SX main event that night as Hunter Lawrence, Tom Vialle, Max Anstie, Haiden Deegan, Chance Hymas, and more battled it out in the Lone Star State.

