Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Video Vault: Haiden Deegan's Supercross Debut

January 30, 2024 2:00pm

Hard to believe it's already been a year since Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan made his supercross debut at the 2023 Houston Supercross, but it's true! Relive the action from the floor of the 250SX main event that night as Hunter Lawrence, Tom Vialle, Max Anstie, Haiden Deegan, Chance Hymas, and more battled it out in the Lone Star State.

