2024 Job Openings with GNCC Racing

Below are some great opportunities to join the GNCC Racing crew for the 2024 Season. Please read through the descriptions and follow the guidelines to apply.

Event Operations Specialist

Job Description: Event Operations Specialist

Reports to: Event Manager

Job Summary:

Positions are seasonal. Ideal candidates will have a passion for the sport of offroad racing and motocross, perform well as a part of a team, and be willing to work long hours outdoors in all types of weather. Travel and weekend work is required, as we have 21 events in 12 states.

Activities and Responsibilities:

Ownership: The successful Event Operations Specialist will take great pride in watching racers and race fans alike enjoy the track and facility they helped create. From the colorful entrance to the pulse pounding starting line, our events are built with the hard work and passion of many employees. Our customers, racers and non-racers, are your customers. Our track is your track. Our event is your event. Take pride in your part so that when the checkered flag waves, we can be proud together.

Operations: It is imperative that the Event Operations Specialist understands and properly executes his or her responsibilities within the Event Operations team. The Event Operations team executes events using a blocked schedule. Because our races are on the weekends, our week starts on Tuesday and ends the following Monday or Tuesday weather permitting. The Event Operations team is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the front gate, registration, tech inspection, start, finish line, podium, and pit areas at each event. Members of the Event Operations team will be trained and assigned to different responsibilities on race day.

Long hours of moderate physical labor with short periods of intense physical labor

Standing

Lift 50 lbs.

Use of hand tools (ie. Sledgehammer, staple gun, shovel etc.)

Safely operate off road utility vehicles on varying types of terrain in varying weather conditions.

Side By Side

ATV

Skid-loader (if qualified)

Water truck (if qualified).

Apply attention to detail and pride in work (does signage look good, do the start rows match start order, etc.).

Install and maintain GNCC and partner’s promotional assets ensuring promotional assets are clean, properly and safely assembled.

Inflatables

PVC Hoop Banners

Ez Up tents

Signage

Repeater Banner

Speaker Trees

Pressure washing signage and displays.

Report all equipment problems to the Event Manager or Trail Boss.

Service/refuel generators throughout the event course.

Conduct crowd control and safely navigate in a live competition setting.

Work until dismissed by Supervisor.

Conduct General Site Cleanup

Trucks must be loaded correctly.

Equipment must be secured and locked before leaving for the night or traveling.

Remove Excessive event trash on track and in spectator areas.

Adhere to the safety protocol established by Racer Productions and GNCC

DRUG AND ALCOHOL FREE WORKPLACE

Customer Experience: We are nothing without our customers. We need, not only for customers to race and attend our event, but to have a great experience with GNCC Racing and make the decision to visit and compete with us again.

Promote, work, and act in a manner consistent with the mission of GNCC Racing: Racer Productions, producer of GNCC Racing, was founded with the philosophy that people are most productive when they are adequately challenged, comfortable with their surroundings, included in decisions affecting them, and enjoying what they are doing. At Racer, we believe that the key to achieving and maintaining a competitive advantage in our business area is to recruit and retain a workforce of highly productive people. Honesty, integrity, kindness and consideration of others, both in and out of Racer, are highly valued characteristics.

Identify and solve customer problems.

Monitor event activities for safety and fairness.

Provide first class and friendly customer service.

Identify ideas of how to best serve the customer, including event ideas and promotions.

Seek approval for new programs from the event director.

Pay Structure:

Pay starts at $14/hr. and up based on experience.

Fuel Reimbursement to and from events.

Lodging provided.

Some meals provided.

We are an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, gender identity, marital or veteran status, or any other protected class.

If you are interested in the above position, please email your resume to GNCC Event Manager, Griff Cotter - griffin.cotter@racertv.com.

Parking/Security

Job Description: Parking and Security Personnel

Reports to: Event Manager

Job Summary:

Activities & Responsibilities:

Ownership: The successful Parking and Security Official will take great pride in watching racers and race fans alike enjoy the track and facility they manage. From the colorful entrance to the pulse pounding starting line, our events are built with the hard work and passion of many employees. Our customers, racers and non-racers, are your customers. Our track is your track. Our event is your event. Take pride in your part so that when the checkered flag waves, we can be proud together.

Operations: It is imperative that the Parking and Security Official understands and properly executes his or her responsibilities within the Parking and Security team. The Parking and Security team executes events using a blocked schedule. Because our races are on the weekends, our week starts on Wednesday and ends the following Sunday or Monday weather permitting. The Parking and Security team is responsible for the successful execution of the Parking and Security plan for each event established by the event director. Members of the Parking and Security team will be trained and assigned to different responsibilities on race day.

Long hours of moderate physical labor and extended periods of stationary work

Standing

Manning gates

Use of hand tools (ie. Sledgehammer, staple gun, shovel etc.)

Safely operate off road utility vehicles on varying types of terrain in varying weather conditions.

Side By Side

ATV

Skid-loader (if qualified)

Water truck (if qualified).

Apply attention to detail and pride in work (does parking lot effectively utilize space provided?).

Pressure washing signage and displays.

Report all equipment problems to the Event Manager or Trail Boss.

Service/refuel rental generators throughout the event course.

Conduct crowd control and safely navigate in a live competition setting.

Work until dismissed by Supervisor.

Conduct General Site Cleanup

Assists in all aspects of event day preparation and execution.

Allows appropriate entry into each venue, may collect and/or scan tickets, verify wristbands and badges, direct traffic coming in and out of the venue.

Protects guests, staff, and venue ownership group assets by watching for security breaches at vital checkpoints.

Responds quickly to potential crowd control issues

Demonstrates an understanding of the policies, procedures and regulations of GNCC Racing and other Racer Productions and MX Sports properties.

Initiates a genuine, friendly and personal greetings to our guests as they arrive at your facility entrance or other location and a sincere thanks as you complete your encounter with each guest.

Provides guests with helpful directions and/or suggestions that will enhance their entertainment experience.

Adhere to the safety protocol established by Racer Productions and GNCC

DRUG AND ALCOHOL FREE WORKPLACE

Customer Experience: We are nothing without our customers. We need, not only for customers to race and attend our event, but to have a great experience with GNCC Racing and make the decision to visit and compete with us again.

Pay Structure:

