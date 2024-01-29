Triple Crowns are fun, right? Lots to talk about tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Kris Keefer and Ken Roczen’s practice mechanic Payton Stevenson to talk about the A2 Supercross and more.

RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen put on a show in the 250SX class with Kitchen coming out on top. RJ will call in tonight to talk about getting closer to the red plate, the Triple Crown format, the brutal track, and more.

Kyle Chisholm hasn’t had the type of season he wanted to have but lots of time for the vet to pull it together. We’ll check in with The Chiz tonight on then show to see what’s up and more.

Our guy Phil Nicoletti got a holeshot! Led for a bit, had third taken away from him with two turns to go and then also crashed twice in another main. Oh, the ups and downs of a professional supercross racer! We’ll talk to him about it.

Tyler Porter from Liftedtrucksforsale.com will join us as well as some point to talk about that, his role in the industry, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

