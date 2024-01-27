Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Group B Qualifying 1 Results
  1. Talon Hawkins
  2. Max Miller
  3. Geran Stapleton
Full Results
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Anaheim 2






Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It's a beautiful sunny day in Southern California as we wrap up our California swing for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. After back to back mud races in San Francisco and San Diego for the second and third rounds of the series, everyone is happy to see a 70-degree sunny day on the cards in Anaheim. Aside from the weather, this is the first round of the Triple Crown format which features three main events for both classes that total up to an overall winner at the end of the night. This format have always provided some interesting results which could add even more drama to both series'.

In the 450SX class, Red Bull KTM's Aaron Plessinger won his first ever main event last week in San Diego and now holds the points lead by one point over his teammate and defending champion Chase Sexton. Jett Lawrence is four points off the lead and has been all over the headlines this week due to his altercation last weekend with Jason Anderson. That's a story that could play out further today.

The 250SX class sees Jordon Smith still atop the points standings by seven points over Levi Kitchen. Nate Thrasher won in San Diego last week but is very far down in points thanks to a DNF at the opener and an 18th place finish in San Francisco. Garrett Marchbanks and RJ Hampshire are the closest in points behind Kitchen as it seems to be turning into a four horse race for the 250SX West Region title.

There will also be Supercross Futures for the first time in 2024 today as they will hit the track first when Free Practice begins shortly. Keep up with use here all day long or check out the broadcast schedule below to find out when you can watch the action today. Let's go racing!

Free Practice

Supercross Futures was the first group to hit the track all day as a strong lineup of Gavin Towers, Parker Ross, Drew Adams, Preston Boespflug, Cole Davies, Mark Fineis, the Gordon brothers of Landen and Reven, and more all hit the track. It was a pretty clean session overall as the guys worked on learning the track and Gavin Towers put in the top time at a 1:02.064.

PositionRiderTime
1Gavin Towers1:02.064
2Mark Fineis1:03.397
3Parker Ross1:03.842
4Preston Boespflug1:03.872
5Drew Adams1:04.686

Next to hit the track was the 250B group of free practice as AEO Powersports’ Talon Hawkins ended up back in the B group this week. Unfortunately, timing and scoring did not update during the session, so no times were gathered for this group from Free Practice.

When the 250A group hit the track for the first time, a few key rhythm lines started to get unlocked. Only a handful of guys including RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda, Jordon Smith, and Mitchell Oldenburg were able to go 2-3 on-on-off in the rhythm after the first set of whoops.  A lot of guys were figuring out the 2-3-4-2 option down the third base line after crossing the start. Smith used both lines to jump down to a 58.670 with Hampshire right on his heels at a 58.720. Maxwell Sanford had a crash in the whoops at one point, but he would pick it up and be okay. In the end, Hampshire would just pip Smith for the top spot as he dropped down to a 57.792 to go P1 in free practice.

PositionRiderTime
1RJ Hampshire57.792
2Jordon Smith58.442
3Jo Shimoda59.011
4Nate Thrasher59.159
5Levi Kitchen59.488

Then it was time to see the 450A group for the first time as Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb led the field around. Tomac became the first rider all day to triple in out of the corner after the whoops while basically all of the 450SX guys were able to go 2-3 on in that rhythm section. Tomac jumped down to a 58.601 early in the session to go almost a second faster than his teammate Webb and Chase Sexton another tenth off Webb in third. Jett Lawrence then pounced to the top and he was not tripling in after the whoops. He put in a 58.377 to go up but two tenths of a second over Tomac. That’s how it would stay as the checked flag waved on the session.

PositionRiderTime
1Jett Lawrence58.377
2Eli Tomac58.601
3Malcolm Stewart58.930
4Justin Cooper58.940
5Hunter Lawrence59.243

In 450B it was Vince Friese who put in the top time over Kyle Chisholm and Jerry Robin. Friese laid in a 1:01.850 which was 3.5 seconds off the pace from the top times in the A group.

PositionRiderTime
1Vince Friese1:01.850
2Kyle Chisholm1:02.694
3Jerry Robin1:03.640
4Hunter Schlosser1:04.018
5Josh Hill1:04.641

Rounding out free practice for the pro classes, 15 riders headed out for the only C group of the weekend. Henry Miller topped the times as he was actually riding a 250F to prepare for 250SX East kicking off next weekend.

PositionRiderTime
1Henry Miller1:04.599
2Tristan Lane1:05.370
3Jace Kessler1:07.135
4Joan Cros1:07.709
5Scotty Wennerstrom1:08.467

The Supercross Futures riders ended up having a second Free Practice just at the end of the practice groups as they got a second chance to work on dialing in the track. Jace Allred had a crash in the whoops during this one and would end up being carted off after being down for a few laps. Team Green rider Krystian Janik also had a fall at some point and would be carted off. Updates to follow on both of their conditions. In the end, Towers backed up his first practice time to end up on top, this time with a 1:03.971.

PositionRiderTime
1Gavin Towers1:03.971
2Drew Adams1:04.413
3Mark Fineis1:05.105
4Cole Davies1:05.163
5Parker Ross1:05.990

First Qualifying Sessions

Krystian Janik was able to make it back out when qualifying started for Futures, but Allred appears to be done for the day. Landen Gordon and Noah Smerdon both crashed hard early in the qualifying session and looked to be hurt but fortunately both were able to get back up and continue going for the session. Gavin Towers continued to look strong as he set the early pace but then Drew Adams jumped up to the top of the board. A lot of track work went on between the sessions which meant times were back down to what we saw out of them during the first free practice session. Adams would end up on top with a 1:02.207 ahead of Mark Fineis on a 1:02.683 and Parker Ross laying in a 1:02.721.

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX Futures Qualifying 1

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Drew Adams Drew Adams 10:25.692 -- 1:02.207 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Mark Fineis Mark Fineis 10:12.452 +0.476 1:02.683 Indianapolis, IN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Parker Ross Parker Ross 10:23.934 +0.514 1:02.721 Herald, CA United States Honda CRF250R
4 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers 10:52.488 +0.581 1:02.788 Venetia, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Cole Davies Cole Davies 10:49.298 +1.937 1:04.144 Waitoki GasGas MC 250F
Full Results

The 250B group hit the track next and it seemed like the dry conditions were starting to bite some guys. Max Miller had a slide out and then Talon Hawkins skid across the whoops and went down as well. Hawkins still was able to fire in the best time of the session as he dropped down to a 1:02.523.

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Talon Hawkins Talon Hawkins 10:44.637 -- 1:02.523 Temecula, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Max Miller Max Miller 11:00.873 +0.878 1:03.401 Springfield, OR United States Suzuki RM-Z250
3 Geran Stapleton Geran Stapleton 10:40.449 +2.086 1:04.609 Cape Schanck, Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
4 Joshua Greco Joshua Greco 10:42.569 +3.184 1:05.707 Valparaiso, IN United States GasGas MC 250F
5 Billy Laninovich Billy Laninovich 10:53.228 +3.212 1:05.735 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Nate Thrasher led the field around as 250A hit the track for their first round of qualifying and basically all the factory guys clearly went back and figured out the two main rhythm sections. Levi Kitchen jumped up to the top of the board with a 59.391 as just he and Jordon Smith sat in the 59-second range halfway through the session. Lance Kobusch and Slade Varola both crashed in the whoops late in the session and it seemed to hold up a couple hot laps. Even so, RJ Hampshire was able to get a solid lap in to just dip below Kitchen and get the top spot with a 59.058.

A lot of the early part of qualifying for the 450A group looked to be more about guys trying to feel stuff out versus putting in laps. Chase Sexton rolled around through a lot of sections and then tried a few different rhythm options as did Jett Lawrence. Ken Roczen went fastest early on with a 59.190 as he was one of the few riders still blitzing both sets of whoops. Malcolm Stewart then dipped down to a 58.993 and brought Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen with him as they were all within a tenth of each other. Justin Cooper then fired in a 58.458 to jump to the top of the board while Sexton slid out after the first set of whoops. He would be fine and get back after it. Malcolm Stewart fired one more shot as the checkered flag waved and it was good enough to go back to the top of the board with a 58.346.

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 10:26.615 -- 58.346 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 10:13.072 +0.112 58.458 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 10:57.869 +0.306 58.652 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 10:09.248 +0.582 58.928 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 10:37.963 +0.741 59.087 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

Kyle Chisholm topped the B group ahead of Vince Friese with both of them running mid-1:00s. The track was drying out a ton as dust was kicking up on the straightaway throughout the entire session.

