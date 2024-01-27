Free Practice

Supercross Futures was the first group to hit the track all day as a strong lineup of Gavin Towers, Parker Ross, Drew Adams, Preston Boespflug, Cole Davies, Mark Fineis, the Gordon brothers of Landen and Reven, and more all hit the track. It was a pretty clean session overall as the guys worked on learning the track and Gavin Towers put in the top time at a 1:02.064.

Next to hit the track was the 250B group of free practice as AEO Powersports’ Talon Hawkins ended up back in the B group this week. Unfortunately, timing and scoring did not update during the session, so no times were gathered for this group from Free Practice.

When the 250A group hit the track for the first time, a few key rhythm lines started to get unlocked. Only a handful of guys including RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda, Jordon Smith, and Mitchell Oldenburg were able to go 2-3 on-on-off in the rhythm after the first set of whoops. A lot of guys were figuring out the 2-3-4-2 option down the third base line after crossing the start. Smith used both lines to jump down to a 58.670 with Hampshire right on his heels at a 58.720. Maxwell Sanford had a crash in the whoops at one point, but he would pick it up and be okay. In the end, Hampshire would just pip Smith for the top spot as he dropped down to a 57.792 to go P1 in free practice.

Then it was time to see the 450A group for the first time as Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb led the field around. Tomac became the first rider all day to triple in out of the corner after the whoops while basically all of the 450SX guys were able to go 2-3 on in that rhythm section. Tomac jumped down to a 58.601 early in the session to go almost a second faster than his teammate Webb and Chase Sexton another tenth off Webb in third. Jett Lawrence then pounced to the top and he was not tripling in after the whoops. He put in a 58.377 to go up but two tenths of a second over Tomac. That’s how it would stay as the checked flag waved on the session.

In 450B it was Vince Friese who put in the top time over Kyle Chisholm and Jerry Robin. Friese laid in a 1:01.850 which was 3.5 seconds off the pace from the top times in the A group.

Rounding out free practice for the pro classes, 15 riders headed out for the only C group of the weekend. Henry Miller topped the times as he was actually riding a 250F to prepare for 250SX East kicking off next weekend.

The Supercross Futures riders ended up having a second Free Practice just at the end of the practice groups as they got a second chance to work on dialing in the track. Jace Allred had a crash in the whoops during this one and would end up being carted off after being down for a few laps. Team Green rider Krystian Janik also had a fall at some point and would be carted off. Updates to follow on both of their conditions. In the end, Towers backed up his first practice time to end up on top, this time with a 1:03.971.

First Qualifying Sessions

Krystian Janik was able to make it back out when qualifying started for Futures, but Allred appears to be done for the day. Landen Gordon and Noah Smerdon both crashed hard early in the qualifying session and looked to be hurt but fortunately both were able to get back up and continue going for the session. Gavin Towers continued to look strong as he set the early pace but then Drew Adams jumped up to the top of the board. A lot of track work went on between the sessions which meant times were back down to what we saw out of them during the first free practice session. Adams would end up on top with a 1:02.207 ahead of Mark Fineis on a 1:02.683 and Parker Ross laying in a 1:02.721.