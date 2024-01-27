Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
It's a beautiful sunny day in Southern California as we wrap up our California swing for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. After back to back mud races in San Francisco and San Diego for the second and third rounds of the series, everyone is happy to see a 70-degree sunny day on the cards in Anaheim. Aside from the weather, this is the first round of the Triple Crown format which features three main events for both classes that total up to an overall winner at the end of the night. This format have always provided some interesting results which could add even more drama to both series'.
In the 450SX class, Red Bull KTM's Aaron Plessinger won his first ever main event last week in San Diego and now holds the points lead by one point over his teammate and defending champion Chase Sexton. Jett Lawrence is four points off the lead and has been all over the headlines this week due to his altercation last weekend with Jason Anderson. That's a story that could play out further today.
The 250SX class sees Jordon Smith still atop the points standings by seven points over Levi Kitchen. Nate Thrasher won in San Diego last week but is very far down in points thanks to a DNF at the opener and an 18th place finish in San Francisco. Garrett Marchbanks and RJ Hampshire are the closest in points behind Kitchen as it seems to be turning into a four horse race for the 250SX West Region title.
There will also be Supercross Futures for the first time in 2024 today as they will hit the track first when Free Practice begins shortly. Keep up with use here all day long or check out the broadcast schedule below to find out when you can watch the action today. Let's go racing!
- Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2)Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Live Now
Free Practice
Supercross Futures was the first group to hit the track all day as a strong lineup of Gavin Towers, Parker Ross, Drew Adams, Preston Boespflug, Cole Davies, Mark Fineis, the Gordon brothers of Landen and Reven, and more all hit the track. It was a pretty clean session overall as the guys worked on learning the track and Gavin Towers put in the top time at a 1:02.064.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Gavin Towers
|1:02.064
|2
|Mark Fineis
|1:03.397
|3
|Parker Ross
|1:03.842
|4
|Preston Boespflug
|1:03.872
|5
|Drew Adams
|1:04.686
Next to hit the track was the 250B group of free practice as AEO Powersports’ Talon Hawkins ended up back in the B group this week. Unfortunately, timing and scoring did not update during the session, so no times were gathered for this group from Free Practice.
When the 250A group hit the track for the first time, a few key rhythm lines started to get unlocked. Only a handful of guys including RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda, Jordon Smith, and Mitchell Oldenburg were able to go 2-3 on-on-off in the rhythm after the first set of whoops. A lot of guys were figuring out the 2-3-4-2 option down the third base line after crossing the start. Smith used both lines to jump down to a 58.670 with Hampshire right on his heels at a 58.720. Maxwell Sanford had a crash in the whoops at one point, but he would pick it up and be okay. In the end, Hampshire would just pip Smith for the top spot as he dropped down to a 57.792 to go P1 in free practice.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|RJ Hampshire
|57.792
|2
|Jordon Smith
|58.442
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|59.011
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|59.159
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|59.488
Then it was time to see the 450A group for the first time as Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb led the field around. Tomac became the first rider all day to triple in out of the corner after the whoops while basically all of the 450SX guys were able to go 2-3 on in that rhythm section. Tomac jumped down to a 58.601 early in the session to go almost a second faster than his teammate Webb and Chase Sexton another tenth off Webb in third. Jett Lawrence then pounced to the top and he was not tripling in after the whoops. He put in a 58.377 to go up but two tenths of a second over Tomac. That’s how it would stay as the checked flag waved on the session.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|58.377
|2
|Eli Tomac
|58.601
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|58.930
|4
|Justin Cooper
|58.940
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|59.243
In 450B it was Vince Friese who put in the top time over Kyle Chisholm and Jerry Robin. Friese laid in a 1:01.850 which was 3.5 seconds off the pace from the top times in the A group.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Vince Friese
|1:01.850
|2
|Kyle Chisholm
|1:02.694
|3
|Jerry Robin
|1:03.640
|4
|Hunter Schlosser
|1:04.018
|5
|Josh Hill
|1:04.641
Rounding out free practice for the pro classes, 15 riders headed out for the only C group of the weekend. Henry Miller topped the times as he was actually riding a 250F to prepare for 250SX East kicking off next weekend.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Henry Miller
|1:04.599
|2
|Tristan Lane
|1:05.370
|3
|Jace Kessler
|1:07.135
|4
|Joan Cros
|1:07.709
|5
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|1:08.467
The Supercross Futures riders ended up having a second Free Practice just at the end of the practice groups as they got a second chance to work on dialing in the track. Jace Allred had a crash in the whoops during this one and would end up being carted off after being down for a few laps. Team Green rider Krystian Janik also had a fall at some point and would be carted off. Updates to follow on both of their conditions. In the end, Towers backed up his first practice time to end up on top, this time with a 1:03.971.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Gavin Towers
|1:03.971
|2
|Drew Adams
|1:04.413
|3
|Mark Fineis
|1:05.105
|4
|Cole Davies
|1:05.163
|5
|Parker Ross
|1:05.990
First Qualifying Sessions
Krystian Janik was able to make it back out when qualifying started for Futures, but Allred appears to be done for the day. Landen Gordon and Noah Smerdon both crashed hard early in the qualifying session and looked to be hurt but fortunately both were able to get back up and continue going for the session. Gavin Towers continued to look strong as he set the early pace but then Drew Adams jumped up to the top of the board. A lot of track work went on between the sessions which meant times were back down to what we saw out of them during the first free practice session. Adams would end up on top with a 1:02.207 ahead of Mark Fineis on a 1:02.683 and Parker Ross laying in a 1:02.721.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Drew Adams
|10:25.692
|--
|1:02.207
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Mark Fineis
|10:12.452
|+0.476
|1:02.683
|Indianapolis, IN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Parker Ross
|10:23.934
|+0.514
|1:02.721
|Herald, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Gavin Towers
|10:52.488
|+0.581
|1:02.788
|Venetia, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Cole Davies
|10:49.298
|+1.937
|1:04.144
|Waitoki
|GasGas MC 250F
The 250B group hit the track next and it seemed like the dry conditions were starting to bite some guys. Max Miller had a slide out and then Talon Hawkins skid across the whoops and went down as well. Hawkins still was able to fire in the best time of the session as he dropped down to a 1:02.523.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Talon Hawkins
|10:44.637
|--
|1:02.523
|Temecula, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Max Miller
|11:00.873
|+0.878
|1:03.401
|Springfield, OR
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|3
|Geran Stapleton
|10:40.449
|+2.086
|1:04.609
|Cape Schanck, Australia
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Joshua Greco
|10:42.569
|+3.184
|1:05.707
|Valparaiso, IN
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Billy Laninovich
|10:53.228
|+3.212
|1:05.735
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Nate Thrasher led the field around as 250A hit the track for their first round of qualifying and basically all the factory guys clearly went back and figured out the two main rhythm sections. Levi Kitchen jumped up to the top of the board with a 59.391 as just he and Jordon Smith sat in the 59-second range halfway through the session. Lance Kobusch and Slade Varola both crashed in the whoops late in the session and it seemed to hold up a couple hot laps. Even so, RJ Hampshire was able to get a solid lap in to just dip below Kitchen and get the top spot with a 59.058.
A lot of the early part of qualifying for the 450A group looked to be more about guys trying to feel stuff out versus putting in laps. Chase Sexton rolled around through a lot of sections and then tried a few different rhythm options as did Jett Lawrence. Ken Roczen went fastest early on with a 59.190 as he was one of the few riders still blitzing both sets of whoops. Malcolm Stewart then dipped down to a 58.993 and brought Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen with him as they were all within a tenth of each other. Justin Cooper then fired in a 58.458 to jump to the top of the board while Sexton slid out after the first set of whoops. He would be fine and get back after it. Malcolm Stewart fired one more shot as the checkered flag waved and it was good enough to go back to the top of the board with a 58.346.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|10:26.615
|--
|58.346
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Justin Cooper
|10:13.072
|+0.112
|58.458
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|10:57.869
|+0.306
|58.652
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Chase Sexton
|10:09.248
|+0.582
|58.928
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|10:37.963
|+0.741
|59.087
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Kyle Chisholm topped the B group ahead of Vince Friese with both of them running mid-1:00s. The track was drying out a ton as dust was kicking up on the straightaway throughout the entire session.