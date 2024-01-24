Trying to be like, I don't know anything about this guy getting kicked out.

Yeah, but we made it happen. Shout out to Michael. He’s just helping me to be a good dude. Then I showed up Thursday and the bike hadn’t been touched. So, I just worked on the bike Thursday night. Then we threw everything together for today. I feel like I’m riding all right.

Are you a mud guy? Obviously, you’re a motocross guy, but are you a mud guy? I’m from the east. The east is where the beasts are from.

I guess that’s true, but I don't remember any other Rodbell mud rides, so I’m just going to give you credit for being good.

Loretta Lynn’s, 2020. P10.

Sorry, that one missed my radar. But I think you’re riding really well, and it’s not the mud.

Thank you. I feel like I ride the bike well. I think in A practice today I was a little rattled. I felt just a little rattled out there. Those guys were a little scary. I’m going to be honest. I might ask to be in B next weekend just so I’m a little more comfy.

Chiz [Kyle Chisholm] will take your spot because Chiz is rattled being in B.

Chiz tried to freaking go in front of me and they were like, “Get out!” I’m like, “Motherf***er, I’m in A. You’re in B! Get out of here!” They were trying to kick us both out. I’m like, “No, he’s not in here. I’m in A!” I might be three digits… But it was cool, man. I’m just happy with my dirt bike again. I missed all last year, and I became such a fan. I’m just playing Pulp Fantasy, Rocky Mountain Fantasy, sitting on the couch. I obviously hated it, but I love watching it.

Are we doing HVAC still?

So, what happened last year, I ruptured my Achilles. Obviously, you need to be healthy to do HVAC. So, I ended up becoming the co-trainer at South of the Border with Matt Bisceglia. I worked with kids all year. That went on for a while. I still help every now and again when they need my help and they’re really busy, but with supercross going on, I can’t be on the motocross track with the kids. But once outdoors rolls around, what we do is I’ll ride warmup with the guys. For the sections, I’ll teach sections with Matt. We’ll split them up, and then I’ll do the motos with the guys. There’s not really another facility that has a pro dude training kids. So, that’s pretty cool. I love it.

And they get to see you on Saturday night.

Exactly. I always dreamed of something like that. And South of the Border is the cheapest place to ride a dirt bike. So, we’re very wallet friendly. We just try to help people. I really enjoy that. It’s like, you get that feeling of pulling a holeshot when a kid does something right.

How do you like the KTM?

I’m going to be straight up. I’ve always been on a piece of shit dirt bike. No offense to anyone I’ve rode for, but the bikes have been terrible. Once I got on that Husky, when I rode it at Hangtown, I just showed up and raced the thing. No time. That’s when I changed my mind. I was like, I’m never going to race a bad bike again. I never knew what a good bike was. I was riding these junk bikes, and I’m like, dude.

Hold on, though. You did really well on Kawi. You got good results on the green machine.

Yeah, but dude, if I had better suspension, it would have been a better result. We tried to do some things, but things were limited. Now with team Next Level, they provide me my race bike, but I provide the suspension. Shout out to Swap [Donn Maeda] and Ross [Maeda at Enzo Suspension]. That’s the best suspension I’ve ever put on my dirt bike.