It was the second year Monster Energy AMA Supercross visited SnapDragon stadium in San Diego. It’s always great to go to SD for a race. There’s so much history in our sport with this city, and so many great races. The move to SnapDragon (a college football stadium) isn’t probably going as well as when the race was held at Petco Park or the old Qualcomm. It’s a smaller stadium (along with a small floor), so not sure the Feld Motor Sports guys are turning as much of a profit as the old days but hey, it’s got a great parking lot for throwing footballs around (shout out to Ping, who really missed tailgating when the race went to PetCo downtown.) Again, SD has a great history of racing and it's kind of interesting to think SnapDragon Stadium is basically on the same piece of land as Qualcomm.

It rained again. Like, hard. Now, the track did sort of come around for the main events, but it was a mess. Lewis Phillips and I were up in the press box before the night show and the rain had stopped and the track looked okay. We even said that it should be okay.

Then the gate dropped, and it was a mess! Not as bad as last week, but not much fun for heats and LCQs. Lewis and I do not have a career in “track dirt prediction,” that’s for sure.

Cade Clason pointed out to me that for him and the seeded guys, it really was a case of having a different track each time they hit the track. The first session (doesn’t count for qualifying) was great. Perfect track. Second session was in the rain and slop. Heat races were a mess with a lot of rolling around, and then the main was somewhat better. Weird conditions for the riders and teams.

Let’s take a look at the results, shall we?

250SX Results

1 | #57 | Nate Thrasher

I was talking to Nate Thrasher and Jordon Smith during track walk and asked Nate how he’s doing with the two crappy races to start the year. He said he was fine, it’s coming, and then I asked if he’d been yelled at by his team yet and he said no. I said to him that we know he can ride the mud and he calmly said, “yup.” Well, he got another win with a slow and steady march to the front and then also got a bit of help with a lapper. Nate Thrasher has the weirdest Racer X Vault ever, BTW. Congrats to him for yet again turning around his season with a win!