Davey Coombs is over in Italy attending an exclusive 2024 race team reveal for Ducati, which is celebrating great success in top-level road racing, including recent dominance in MotoGP. But the brand also used the event to reveal the much-awaited Desmo450 MX bike, which will be raced by Alessandro Lupino and developed by Tony Cairoli for Italian MX races this season, followed by an entry to MXGP in 2025 and most likely AMA (supercross, motocross, and GNCC) racing in America in 2026.

We don't have much technical data on the bikes yet, but here's a look from this morning's event!