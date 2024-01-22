Results Archive
Arenacross
Grand Island
Supercross
San Francisco
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Pierce Brown
Ducati Desmo450 MX Revealed

January 22, 2024 8:05am | by: &
Ducati Desmo450 MX Revealed

Davey Coombs is over in Italy attending an exclusive 2024 race team reveal for Ducati, which is celebrating great success in top-level road racing, including recent dominance in MotoGP. But the brand also used the event to reveal the much-awaited Desmo450 MX bike, which will be raced by Alessandro Lupino and developed by Tony Cairoli for Italian MX races this season, followed by an entry to MXGP in 2025 and most likely AMA (supercross, motocross, and GNCC) racing in America in 2026.

We don't have much technical data on the bikes yet, but here's a look from this morning's event!

Davey Coombs


