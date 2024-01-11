We headed up to the Kawasaki test track on Thursday before the San Francisco Supercross to check out the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki boys putting in the work. Of course, 250SX West Region competitors Levi Kitchen and Max Vohland were both there gearing up for the second round of their series, but we also captured Seth Hammaker and Austin Forkner gearing up for the start of their 250SX East Region championship at the Detroit Supercross in three weeks. Check out the team putting in the laps at the test track.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Main image by Mitch Kendra