Arenacross
Loveland
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Arenacross
Grand Island
Fri Jan 12
Supercross
San Francisco
Sat Jan 13
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
Racer X Films: Pro Circuit Kawasaki Raw Test Track Session

January 11, 2024 6:00pm | by:

We headed up to the Kawasaki test track on Thursday before the San Francisco Supercross to check out the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki boys putting in the work. Of course, 250SX West Region competitors Levi Kitchen and Max Vohland were both there gearing up for the second round of their series, but we also captured Seth Hammaker and Austin Forkner gearing up for the start of their 250SX East Region championship at the Detroit Supercross in three weeks. Check out the team putting in the laps at the test track.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Main image by Mitch Kendra

