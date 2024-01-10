After Dylan Walsh suffered a crash and injuries at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener, Max Sanford from Pasadena, Maryland, will be filling in for Host Grindstone starting in San Diego (round three). Sanford has been working with Cari Schehr at Grindstone and the team is excited watch the #162 put the Host Kawi to work. Walsh, who suffered a laceration in his small intestine, was released from the hospital last night and is now healing and recovering. He plans to make a fast and full recovery and return for the second half of the 250SX West Region Championship.

At the season opener, Sanford missed transferring to the 250SX main event by two spots in the 250SX last chance qualifier race. Sanford posted after A1: