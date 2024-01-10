Celebrating the Life of Ron Henricksen

Just before New Year's, legendary NMA co-founder and motocross promoter Ron Henricksen passed away at the age of 88. Through races like the World Mini Grand Prix and the NMA Grand National Championships in Ponca City, Oklahoma, plus countless other major events, Henricksen was a pioneer who set the foundation for what youth and amateur motocross looks like today. He had a direct hand in helping develop the careers of future supercross and motocross superstars like Jeff Ward, Broc Glover, Rick Johnson, Johnny O'Mara, Ron Lechien, Mike Kiedrowski, Jeremy McGrath, Jeff Emig, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart and many, many more.

The Henricksen family is inviting all to Ron's funeral and a Celebration of Life, which will take place tomorrow (January 11, 2024), beginning at 1:00 p.m. in Temecula, CA. The funeral will take place at Temecula Cemetery, followed by the Celebration of Life, which will take place from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Blackbird Restaurant in Old Town Temecula.

Temecula Cemetery

41911 C StreetTemecula, CA 92592

(Arrive and enter through the two gates on the right. Parking is down below and also at the church. Look to the top of the hill to the left for the green canopy.)

Afterwards all are invited to Blackbird Restaurant for lunch and drinks to share memories of Ron's extraordinary life.

Blackbird Restaurant

41958 5th St. Temecula, CA 92590

Godspeed, Ron Henricksen.