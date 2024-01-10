If you do well enough in the next two, is there any chance that you could stay for an additional round or two?

No, the plan is to go back to Europe, prepare the MXGP.

Is there anything that you want to change with the bike for the next two rounds?

No, I think the bike was good. I'm just, like I said, I'm not used to this racing. I'm not used to the track like it was in the main. So, I need to get experience and for sure we can adjust the bike, but also, I can improve a lot. So, I just take it like it was and learning practice and for sure next weekend will be better.

Here are Prado’s answers from the PulpMX post-race interviews.

Matthes: Okay, Jorge Prado, first supercross man, I think you did pretty well what are your thoughts?

Prado: Yeah, I think I did pretty well, too. If you see all of these riders that I am competing with, it's hard to beat them if you haven’t ridden supercross before in your life. I felt very uncomfortable today, because I am not used to racing at night. Like before the main my head was saying go to sleep, not racing for 20 minutes wide open. And this is something that I need to learn, I need to experience. And for sure this race helped me for the next two because I didn’t know what to expect. Like today when I go to practice, I didn’t know how it worked, like I saw one guy with a flag and then I hear everybody go, so I thought “Okay I should go!” And then [the next practice] we start with the gate, and then in the heat race they start with the board, but then in the main they start with the board but with the numbers! [Laughs] But then before that we go on a sight lap, but we can make a start? But I see myself starting but the rest not, it's weird.

Round two will be better.

Yeah, everything, it's weird. Also, the track how it developed, I didn’t expect it to be like that. I expected it to be rough but…

It's motocrossy right?

I don’t know if [I'd say] motocross because it is so tight.