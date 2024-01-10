After a fall in the heat race and a bad start in the main, it looked like Jo Shimoda’s debut ride on his Honda HRC was off to a bad start. However, Jo kept charging and by the end of the night he finished just off the podium in fourth. Coming in a favorite to win, fourth is not ideal, but considering the way his night started it could have gone a lot worse. Our Kellen Brauer caught up with Jo after the race to get his thoughts on A1.

Racer X: All right, Jo Shimoda, A1, you can exhale a little bit because we're through A1, you got a fourth. That's not exactly what you want, but at least now we're racing, right?

Jo Shimoda: Yeah, we're back. I mean, last time I was here, I'm pretty sure I went to the hospital. So, that's a good thing. But, yeah, overall, I feel like everyone knows, but I made it tougher on myself making mistake on the heat race which put me into really far outside of the gate, which had no [good] options. Yeah, just gotta do better.

Can you walk me through the heat race fall a little bit? Was it just the tuck of the front or anything like that?

Yeah, they watered after practice, and it was a little bit slick and it's kind of hard to see with the lights. Like it all looks the same, I'm pretty sure on the TV it looks super tacky but no, when I just grabbed a front brake, and started to turn more than I thought, and I just fell down.