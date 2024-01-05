It's almost time to drop the gate on the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season but before it does, it was time for press day to commence at Angel Stadium. Several of the best 450SX riders sat in for the opening press conference of the year and we were able to catch up with Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, Jorge Prado, and Justin Cooper each to hear their thoughts heading into the season. Get an up close look at the track also with some raw clips of the riding inside the stadium today.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

