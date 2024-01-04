Justin Barcia to Debut Limited-Edition A1 Collection at Season Opener

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider Justin Barcia will debut the Limited-Edition A1 Collection at the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener Saturday, January 6.

Prepare for the race of the year with the ultimate gear: the limited-edition A1 Collection from Troy Lee Designs. Combining unbeatable speed, style, and performance, this collection features bold and dynamic colors splashed across the SE Comp helmet, SE Ultra jersey and pants, and Air Glove. Even the youth can join in on the excitement with the Youth GP Pro Kit. Secure yours now before these limited quantities vanish like a checkered flag. Join the @TLD_RaceTeam and be part of the A1 Collection 🏟️

