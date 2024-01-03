The following press release is from Kawasaki:

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Kitchen and Vohland Ready For Anaheim Debut

It's time to head to the opening round of the Monster Energy Supercross series. The newest team members, Levi Kitchen and Maximus Vohland will be kicking things off for the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Kitchen and Vohland have been working hard all off season to get up to speed on their Kawasaki KX250s, quickly looking comfortable on the green machines. Kitchen earned his first career win at Anaheim 2 in 2023, looking to make another good run at the podium's top step in the first round. Last season, Vohland made huge strides on the supercross track, with two top-five finishes at both Anaheim races in 2023. He's been looking strong and is eager to collect his first supercross podium.

Iain Southwell, Team Manager: