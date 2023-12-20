Welcome to our annual preview shows for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The season will be kicking off in just a couple weeks inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and the competition is expected to be fierce. Racer X's Jason Weigandt welcomes Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas back as the trio prepare you for what to expect out of the upcoming season.

In Episode 1, it's finally time to put Chase Sexton in the first show as the defending champion of the series. But Sexton has a lot different heading into 2024 as he left Honda HRC to go over to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. We preview how that switch will go and why Sexton saw greener pastures under the orange awning. The crew brings Kris Keefer on to discuss not only Sexton's switch to KTM but also a new chassis that KTM is rushing out to help out. The hottest 450SX rookie in a long time will be reigning 450 class AMA Pro Motocross champion Jett Lawrence who could be coming into his debut campaign on a 450 in supercross with the least amount of question. Perhaps the most questions surround two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion Eli Tomac as he comes off a gruesome Achilles injury and was even debating retirement. There's a lot to go over in the first episode, so let's get into it!

Producer: Jason Weigandt

Film: Travis Marx

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Film Courtesy: Feld Motor Sports, NBC Sports, & Tom Journet

