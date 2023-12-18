HEP Motorsports and BARX Suzuki Teams Ready to Attack the 2024 SMX Season

“I am excited to be back for 2024 with the Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki Team. We have built a great foundation, and I am eager to continue to try and put our Suzuki on the podium. The team and I are very motivated!” said Roczen.

HEP Motorsports’ Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance effort continues in 2024 with veteran riders, crowd favorite Kyle Chisholm (11) from Clearwater, FL, and established pro Shane McElrath (12) who hails from Canton, NC.

In 2023, Chisholm brought solid competition and race bike set-up experience to the HEP team while also racing to 17th in the 2023 Supermotocross World Championship. Chisholm earned consistent finishes across the supercross and motocross segments of the season. His testing and development skills behind the scenes were a key element to the HEP team’s 2023 success. With Chisholm’s extensive background in both SX and MX, Chisholm’s behind-the-scenes work, and insights will be instrumental to the HEP team’s continued progression.

“I'm looking forward to the 2024 season with the team. This will be my second year with the team, and I am pleased with all the progress made in 2023 with the RM-Z450 and with the team as a whole. Everyone worked great together, and we are looking to build on that and be even better in 2024. The team is working extremely hard, and we have such a good starting place, I feel we are going to do great things. I am looking forward to the season and having fun and more success with the team,” stated Chisholm.

Alongside Chisholm, the team fields Shane McElrath who returns for 2024 and further augments the team’s 450-class effort to lead the RM Army. A two-time 250 West series championship runner-up, McElrath is anticipating making serious strides in 2024.

“I'm excited to be back with the Twisted Tea Progressive Suzuki Team for the full 2024 season, and am looking forward to continuing to grow and build off of everything learned last season. It’s a strong team, a really good group of people with a lot of experience; so I'm looking to apply their wealth of knowledge this year. I think that will do a lot for me and I’m eager to go racing. We’ll see you all in Anaheim!” said McElrath.

Pipes Motorsports Group Team Principle, Dustin Pipes echoes his riders’ enthusiasm for the upcoming season. “I am genuinely excited for the 2024 season. The team is working extremely hard in preparation for the season ahead, and we are optimistic to see how it pays off. We have a great group returning with Ken, Shane, and Kyle where we hope to build on the continuity achieved during last season. All our athletes represent the team to the highest standard, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to race with,” commented Pipes.

Respected leader Larry Brooks will continue as HEP’s team manager, and Brooks anticipates continued strong results from both squads. “We are anxious for this upcoming season and motivated for another successful year! We have been working hard this off-season to come into Anaheim 1 ready to race. It’s great to have Ken, Kyle, and Shane return for another season. We made a lot of progress in 2023. We’re looking to continue building in 2024. Ken is coming off a great off-season, winning the World Supercross Championship. Kyle and Shane both had strong off-seasons. A lot of work goes into racing. I look forward to seeing it play out come January 6th at Angel Stadium!” stated Brooks.