GasGas Unveils 2024 Factory Edition Motocross Machines

As always, both Factory Edition models are equipped with plenty of trick new parts from front to back. Here’s a handy little list of what they are and just why they’re so awesome…

New frame and motor mounts – Reduced material improves chassis flex, reduces weight, and improves handling, especially when entering corners.

New Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing replica graphics – Wrapping further around the edges of the bodywork thanks to a new in-mold technology application process they ensure a bolder and brighter look. The look is topped off with a matching full gripper seat cover that features additional ribs to keep you planted firmly in place as you get on the gas!

Smaller fuel tank – Exclusive to the Factory Editions, the reduced capacity and size saves weight and allows air to flow more freely through the radiators, which leads to improved cooling.

Redesigned front fender – Blends perfectly into the front number plate and houses the new GPS sensor that enables the Rider feature on the GASGAS+ App to work perfectly.

New frame protection kit – Made from two materials for improved grip.

WP XACT split air front fork – New settings to suit the updated frame and rear linkage.

Updated rear linkage – New, lower friction seals and a new linkage bolt.

New Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 tires – Revised compounds and tread patterns offer superior grip on all surfaces.

New rear brake pedal – Improves braking regardless of the track conditions.

For 2024, GASGAS is stoked to put engine tuning into rider’s hands for the very first time. All you need to do is download our new GASGAS+ app, pair your device with the Connectivity Unit Offroad that’s installed on every Factory Edition bike, then with a few quick taps, you can access all the app’s features.

Within the GASGAS+ App there are three main sections – ENGINE, SUSPENSION, and RIDER. The ENGINE feature allows you to customize and control the power delivery based on your style or the track conditions, while the SUSPENSION feature offers recommended settings for different types of circuits. Multiple set-ups, for both the engine and suspension, can be saved for future reference, too. Finally, the RIDER feature is where your lap times are recorded along with the ability to analyze everything about how your bike is running.