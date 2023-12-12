Coty Schock signs with Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha

The following is a press release from Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha, which has signed Coty Schock for (at least) Monster Energy Supercross on a 250 this season. Schock was part of the Phoenix Honda squad for the past few years but recently announced that he was no longer with the team.

A Story of Perseverance

ClubMX will retain the highly coveted #69

CHESTERFIELD, SC – December 11, 2023: They say the difference between major and minor surgery is... minor surgery happens to someone else. The same is true when you hear of someone getting terminated from their job. It is not a big deal until it happens to you. November 13, 2023, was that pivotal moment in the career of Coty Schock. He was let go from his current professional ride and reached a crossroad in life with no apparent direction. Before we reach the finish line of this story, let’s look back at Schock’s racing career to this point.

The Delaware native started racing at the young age of eight years old in the popular Delmarva MX series and District 7. As time went on and success followed, the family started traveling as far as five hours away so they could race and still be back at work on Monday. The story is the same for many families, but Schock had something special in the desire to compete at the highest level. Even at a young age he displayed his “full send” style that stays with him to this day. With Justin Barcia as his idol and role model, the puzzle pieces were starting to make sense. It was not just racing all the time, however. Schock still pursued his college education and received his CAD degree.

By the time 2016 rolled around and with some success at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National, the decision was made to turn professional and took the first opportunity to race the 250 class at Unadilla. The rookie debut went well by qualifying straight into the main event by qualifying 36th overall. A huge accomplishment by any measure. Cooper Webb went on to win the race that day, but Schock was hooked and knew he wanted to go all in.