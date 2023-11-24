Racerhead #47

BEST YEARS? (DC)

With the AMA season, the MXoN, and Paris Supercross all finally over and done with, now might be a good time to take a look at Jett Lawrence's 2023 season in general and how it might stack up to other uniquely successful seasons. This is not about just dominating those two series, but a year’s worth of different races as a whole.

First, Lawrence added a second straight 250SX title, this time in the West Region. He capped his 250 career by winning the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown at the final round in Salt Lake City. Then he moved up to the 450 class full-time for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and reeled off a remarkable 22-0 season by taking every moto. Then Lawrence lined up for the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) and won two out of the three races and the championship, along with a $1 million bonus. Next came the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations where he teamed up with his older brother Hunter to help Australia finish a best-ever second overall to France—and he won the final moto for all 450 riders in MXGP/Open. (And he won his class at MXoN ’22 moto at RedBud in his CRF450R debut.) Finally, last weekend he won the 40th Paris Supercross, which is considered the single biggest and most important off-season supercross of all.

The easiest comparison to make for Lawrence’s broad success in 2023 is against another interloper on a Honda who found his way to America and to the top of SX/MX in his second full year (1991), the Frenchman Jean-Michel Bayle. After winning two FIM Motocross World Championships, JMB left for America in the fall of '89 and within two years he would be the AMA Supercross Champion, as well as win both 250 and 500 Pro Motocross titles, an unprecedented sweep. Bayle also won the five-round FIM Masters of Motocross Series in Europe, which was a cool idea but did not last long. He also was the King of Bercy at the ’91 Paris SX, and he even won the ’91 U.S. 500cc Grand Prix at Glen Helen in what may have been the single most remarkable season ever, in terms of winning across the globe (though Bayle did pass of racing for France in that year’s MXoN). It was also the beginning of the end because within a year JMB would be done with the dirt, having decided to turn his attentions to road racing in Europe.

And going even further back, there was Bob “Hurricane” Hannah’s 1978 season in which he was AMA Supercross, 250 Pro Motocross, the Trans-AMA Series (becoming the first American to win that once proud series), and even another hybrid-style event called the Subaru International Motorcycle Olympiad at Carlsbad Raceway that pitted top riders from several different disciplines. He also won something called the Quaker State Oil Shotgun Showdown at the season-ending Anaheim SX, and with it a $3,000 winner-take-all bonus. The only thing the Yamaha-mounted Hannah did not win in ‘78 was the FIM Motocross of Nations (500s), nor the old Trophee des Nations (250s).

And a nod should go out to Ryan Villopoto in 2011, when he topped both AMA Supercross and 450 Pro Motocross, led Team USA to the win at the FIM Motocross of Nations in France, and then won the $1 million bonus by sweeping all three main events in the first Monster Energy Cup of Supercross at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

And one more: Ricky Carmichael had so many dominant years it’s difficult to point as one for being exceptional, but for me the most diverse was 2005. He switched to Suzuki and then won the two December ’04 World Supercross GP rounds in Canada, and then won the 2005 AMA Supercross title on a Suzuki RM250. He switched to the RM-Z450 for outdoors and won all 12 overalls, though not every moto. Then he went to France and dominated the FIM Motocross of Nations for Team USA, then ended that remarkable season with a win at the U.S. Open of Supercross in Las Vegas, this time aboard the RM-Z450.

Beyond that, other riders like Jeremy McGrath in 1995 and Ryan Dungey in 2010 and had broad success across the board though they didn't quite as many different wins as Hannah in ’78, JMB in ’91, RC in ’05, RV in ’11, and now Jett. McGrath did win SX and 250 MX and the Paris SX in ’95 but he did not participate in the MXoN. And while Dungey won both SX and MX as well as the MXoN at Thunder Valley, there was no Monster Cup or U.S. Open of SX.

Along these same lines, we drew some fire from our friend Denny Stephenson of MotoXDream360.com on X (formerly named Twitter) for tweeting a preview of the Racer X 2023 Rider of the Year feature I wrote on Jett that began with, "It's now safe to say that Jett Lawrence was the fastest teenager our sport has ever seen" based on all of his accomplishments to this point (he turned 20 in August): Three AMA Pro Motocross Champions (including a perfect series in the premier class), two 250SX Regional titles, two MXoN moto wins, and after turning 20 in August, the SMX title, and now the King of Paris. Looking back, instead of “fastest teenager,” which is impossible to measure, maybe I should have written “most successful and accomplished teenager our sport has ever seen,” which would have been less controversial.

Denny's tweet was on-brand for the funny and forever-enthusiastic bench racer who always has a strong opinion, and he knows the sport too: "Seriously. Who's the 12 year old clown who wrote this? James is & was the fastest teenager the sport has ever seen. And it's not even close."

There is no doubt that James Stewart was truly phenomenal in his pure speed as a teenager (and for sure when he was older), he’s the fastest 125 rider ever, but he threw some wins and titles away with some unfortunately huge crashes, and he didn't actually win consistently in the premier class until he was past his 20th birthday. It's obviously hard to compare two guys twenty years apart—different times, different bikes, different competition, different tracks, etc.—but that's what makes bench-racing fun. And no matter where he ranks on your personal list of fast kids, Jett Lawrence has won every title he's competed for since he turned 17 and his rookie premier-class series went pretty well too. That at least puts him in the debate with James, and don't forget about a young Ricky Carmichael, and the young Sebastien Tortelli too, Damon Bradshaw, Ron Lechien, Marty Smith, etc.

For many, James Stewart will always be thought of as the FMOTP (fastest man on the planet) unless you’re based in Europe and don’t count supercross into the equation. And Jeremy McGrath will always be the King of Supercross, Ricky Carmichael the GOAT of it all. Those three—all on the Mt. Rushmore of our sport—had very different careers. Jett Lawrence is arguably the FMOTP right now, and his career is trending more towards those of Ricky and Jeremy, with longevity and consistent greatness, rather than James, with his mind-blowing speed offset by some huge crashes and misfortune that cost him several titles. No matter where you come down on the ranking of Jett as a teenager, you can’t deny that he's the most successful one ever in the record books.

Of course, Matthes has a related hot take, and a hell of a stat to check out…