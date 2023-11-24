After spending the first seven years of his time racing professionally in the USA with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, Dylan Ferrandis has found a new home for 2024. Ferrandis spent 2017 through 2020 aboard a Star Yamaha YZ250F, claiming the 250SX West Region title in back-to-back years (2019 and 2020) then the 2020 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross title in his final summer abord a 250F in 2020. For 2021, he jumped to the YZ450F as the Star squad took over the factory Yamaha 450cc effort.

In his rookie year in the premier class, Ferrandis claimed the AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class title, finishing on the podium 22 times in the 24 motos in what was an impressive debut in the summer of 2021. While Ferrandis has put in some strong rides in the premier class of Pro Motocross, his rookie season in the 450SX Class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross was the only year he started every main event as injuries sidelined him for the final seven rounds in 2022 and the final 13 rounds in 2023.

In an Instagram post on October 1, Ferrandis thanked the Star Racing team for their support.

Rumors linked Ferrandis to the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team, and he did test and like the team's bike. There were also talks of a possible revival of the Factory Connection Honda team (known as GEICO Honda when it last competed in 2020). Ferrandis had begun working with Rick Zielfelder, owner of Factory Connection, in late 2023 and also had a strong desire to race a Honda. Enter Phoenix Racing Honda. Owner by David Eller, this team is prominent in several different disciplines, ranging from the 250cc class of AMA Supercross—with some races in Pro Motocross as well—to the 250cc division of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series, to the 250F and 450F classes of AMA Arenacross (where Kyle Peters has dominated lately), and even the quad racing in the ATVMX series. In recent years, the team has been competing in the arenacross season then jumping into the 250SX East Region of supercross afterwards.

This morning, Phoenix Racing Honda officially announced Ferrandis would be racing for the team in 2024, with Factory Connection handling suspension. Check out the full release below.